We Interviewed the Girl Whose Mom Disowned Her for Going to V Festival

We’ve all done things to piss off our parents: going out with a terrible person you didn’t even like just to be rebellious, getting a bogus degree, voting for whoever they don’t want you to vote for. Still, this text that a girl from England recieved from her mom after ditching work to go to V Festival over the weekend is easily the angriest anyone has made any parent ever. Angrier than Nickelback at a disinterested Portugese audience. Angrier than Axl Rose at any Guns N’ Roses gig ever. Angrier still than this guy’s girlfriend after he got a Skepta tattoo on his pelvis.

“Don’t speak to me again u ungrateful spoiled selfish bitch,” the text reads, as you can see above, “U r not my daughter.”

Ouch.

The girl ignored her angry mum and tweeted the text, alongside a photo of her at the festival. It’s since had more than 5000 retweets.

This year marked V Festival’s 20th anniversary and drew a crowd of 250,000 people. The line-up included: Kasabian, Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Annie Mac. Labrinth used the occasion to propose to his girlfriend and Olly Murs tweeted that it was the “best gig” he’d ever done. But was it worth it? We got in touch to see if it was good enough to justify being disowned by your mum.

Noisey: So who were you most excited to see at V?

I was most excited to see Calvin Harris and Annie Mac. They were both amazing!!



What work were you supposed to be doing that was so important your Mom disowned you for going to a festival instead?

I was supposed to be waitressing and, as it’s summer, my parent’s business is really busy. They had just got rid of staff so really I should have been there while they sorted new ones out.

Were you surprised that she was so angry?

I’ve had tattoos and piercings that I thought she would be more cross with me about! Especially tattoos because they’re permanent. But a festival?! No 17 year old wants to be stuck in baby sitting while their friends are out at a festival.



Did you tell her you were going or did you just escape?

I escaped. Literally. I left a note and got a friend to pick me up and drop me off at my dad’s an hour away!





How did you reply to the text?

I haven’t text back at all. I was going to send her a picture of me and my friends having a great time but it would have made things worse.



What happened when you got home?

I haven’t been back home since I left a week ago. A week away from home doesn’t sound bad but after that text, who knows how long it’ll be haha!



What moment did things go from “Oh boy, Mam’s pretty pissed,” to “Yaaas!! This was well worth losing my family for!!!”

I wouldn’t say the whole festival was worth losing family for. I have two little sisters that I won’t be able to see probably so at times I was gutted but I had great friends with me that just lifted how I felt. I’m 17… I shouldn’t be stuck in babysitting when i want to do things myself.



Is your Mom speaking to you yet?

She isn’t speaking to me still… Her and I are quite stubborn so I’m not shocked. It’s usually me to be the one saying sorry first.



Any words of wisdom for all the kids out there whose parents won’t let them go to a festival?

There’s probably reasons why their parents don’t want them coming and I saw that this weekend. V is quite big and to see how some people were, I would be worried as a parent. Obviously your parents aren’t going to be happy with some of the choices you make but at the end of the day, you will have to learn. Just make sure that you can prove to them that you are ready and equipped because it isn’t like a sleepover at all. Just go and have fun with your friends!



Is there anything we can do to help? Can we get you a new Mum?

I don’t want a new mum; she’ll always mean something to me. People see her as a horrible person because of that text but she isn’t like that everyday. I do love her and no one could replace her.

Do you think she’ll read this piece?

She probably won’t read it no but I am scared that she’ll see my tweet





In the end, was it worth it?

The festival was amazing. The stormy weather didn’t even stop us! Not just us but everyone. Definitely glad I took wellies! It was worth it because I’ve had an amazing time and a brilliant experience with my friends. I wouldn’t have done it any better.

Who was most worth it? Was Ella Henderson worth it?

Definitely worth it.

Calvin Harris?

WORTH IT.

James Bay?

Amazing especially in the rain.

Annie Mac?

100%

The Script?

Smashed it.

What about Kasabian?

I didn’t manage to see Kasabian because I was leaving when they were on but I was walking through thick mud with suitcases and bags to the car and they sounded amazing.

Sounds like it was pretty much worth it. Thanks! Hope you and your mum are able to reconcile soon.

Photos provided by V Festival