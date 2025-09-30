“We Just Going Our Own Ways”: Young Thug Says He Still Wants Gunna to Succeed Without Him

Gunna and Young Thug used to be inseparable. The former’s buttery flows served as an addictive contrast to the latter’s eccentricities. Additionally, he served as a muse as Thug transitioned further into contemporary hip-hop. However, ever since Gunna accepted a plea deal to get out of prison, their relationship has been compromised accordingly. Tons of rat emojis and sneak disses from Thug while Gunna has remained pretty quiet, focusing on fitness development and lukewarm music alike.

After a while, it seemed like Young Thug would eternally shade his former protégé. Although their relationship can’t be repaired, can it reach something of a peace treaty? The answer to that is seemingly yes. Recently, Thug spoke on the It’s Up There Podcast in promotion of his newest album UY SCUTI. There, he echoes a refrain he’s been consistent about since being released: he’ll never look at Gunna the same again. However, he also offers a new side in his heart: a desire to see Gunna win, even if it’s apart.

Videos by VICE

“I’m not gonna be able to look at [Gunna] the same no matter what,” Thug says. “We can go get a trillion dollars together. I’m not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. I love you to death. I know you love me. We love each other to death, but we just going our own ways.”

Young Thug Wishes Gunna The Best in New Interview

“I ain’t gonna be able to look at you the same, I’d feel like a fake n—a just having you around me because… I already look at you a certain type of way. And I got a right to,” Young Thug adds. “For the sake of your heart and your mind and the thought process you having now, go get your money, man, take care of your family and do what you need to do.”

Ultimately, Thug feels like the wounds will always be too fresh, that what Gunna did will always make him either angry and incredibly sad. He’d rather not make it weird for both parties trying to force an alliance again. “It ain’t even no sense for you to try to be back cool with me because we gonna be around each other and it’s gonna be weird,” Young Thug explains. “The dap-up gonna be different, everythin gon’ be different because I already look at it like a different situation. People think I’m bitter because I don’t want to be friends.”

“I’ma be sitting around you and I’ma just cry. I’ma feel a certain type of way sitting around you because I know how I felt about you. I know what I did with you and for you,” Young Thug continues. “You know all the times we shared. We done cried together before… I’ma be around you in the future and be crying every God damn day… I’m over it.”