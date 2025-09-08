We Just Got New Updates on Kingdom Hearts 4 and FF7 Remake Part 3

I’m still playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (this backlog is insane), and I’m loving my time with it. While I acknowledge some people’s concerns about it, I’m fine over here.

Now, one game that I touched for 20 minutes and never returned to was Kingdom Hearts 3. I waited so long for that game, just for it to come out and not feel right. One day I’ll get back to it.

Videos by VICE

And with the (slight) update from Tetsuya Nomura, maybe I’ll try to time it up with the new games.

Play video

Kingdom Hearts 4 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Are ‘Progressing Smoothly’

Thanks to a translation from Gematsu, we learned that during an anniversary stream for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, things seem to be going pretty well for the development of both games. Given the state of things, I don’t think that’s a bad update to get. Mainly for two projects, as anticipated. On the topic of the FF7 Remake, he said:

“So yeah, things are moving along really smoothly, and the release timing has already been decided. We’re moving forward according to that schedule right now, so please rest assured and be patient.”

Play video

Finding out that the release timing has already been decided is pretty interesting. There are clearly some benchmarks being hit when they’re supposed to if he feels comfortable sharing that info—so, more good news for us.

I’m eager to see what direction they take the remake. What I’ve seen to this point has turned the original on its head enough that going back to play it still feels good. The remake series hasn’t spoiled the OG game for me, and that’s a hard trick to pull off.

He also made a point to say that Kingdom Hearts 4 is also on schedule. It’ll be interesting to see how they pivot off of KH3. That first trailer still looks like something not even in the same universe, and that, at minimum, will get me to take another look at it.