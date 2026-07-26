We Love Alanis Too, But Let’s Talk About These 3 Underappreciated Female Artists From the 1990s

Undeniably, Alanis Morissette is incredible. She’s not labeled the “Queen of Alt-Rock Angst” for nothing. No shade here, but we should look at other women who took the final decades of the 20th century by storm. Let’s talk about three female artists of the 1990s who are too underappreciated in 2026.

KIM DEAL

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In 1986, Kim Deal joined the Pixies under the stage name Mrs. John Murphy. With the Pixies, the bassist released five albums that laid the groundwork for 90s alternative. Following their third album, Doolittle, Deal created a side project with Tanya Donelly of Throwing Muses. They named their side project the Breeders and soon recruited bassist Josephine Wiggs, drummer Britt Walford, and eventually Deal’s twin sister Kelley.

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Shortly after the debut, Donelly left the group. For their second album, Last Splash, in 1993, Kim Deal served as the primary songwriter. The album’s lead single, “Cannonball”, was a smash hit that soared to No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart. It was a standout feat by Kim Deal, proving herself as an artist aside from her work with the Pixies. Let’s give Kim Deal the praise she deserves! She still tours with the Breeders along with her twin sister.

liz phair

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Indie rock pioneer Liz Phair doesn’t get enough appreciation in the indie community. In the 90s, she intimidated the male-dominated indie rock genre. She took the indie rock world by storm with brutally honest lyricism, laced with statements of feminism in a lo-fi manner. Her debut album, Exile In Guyville, was a bold and daring release by the Chicago artist. Her single, “Never Said”, gained popularity on college radio stations in 1993. Phair’s follow-up album, Whip-Smart, peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 in 1994, fueled by her hit “Supernova.” Phair continued to release lo-fi treasures throughout the 90s. Don’t sleep on 1990s Liz Phair if you’re not too familiar.

Natalie merchant

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This may be a controversial addition to this list, but I feel the need to say it. Natalie Merchant doesn’t get enough appreciation nowadays for how big she was in the 1990s. Throughout the 1980s, her work with 10,000 Maniacs increased in popularity throughout the decade. Her final studio album with the group, Our Time In Eden, was a massive success in 1992. “These Are Days” was a No. 1 hit on the Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Following the band’s appearance on MTV Unplugged in 1993, Merchant embarked on a solo career. Her 1995 solo debut, Tigerlily, was Merchant’s first attempt as the sole songwriter. The album generated three hits, “Carnival”, “Wonder”, and “Jealousy”. Her 1998 follow-up, Ophelia, was also a huge hit, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

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