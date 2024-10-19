‘We Made Some Shi**y Games Before’: Bloober’s Had Enough, Says ‘Silent Hill 2’ Wasn’t an Accident

Often, when it comes to anything within the entertainment realm, you’re only as good as your last project. Bloober Team, the development studio behind the well-received Silent Hill 2 remake, released a new trailer during the recent Xbox Partner Preview event. Cronos: The New Dawn hopes to continue Bloober’s momentum riding off the monumental high of successfully modernizing a survival horror classic.

Bloober Team Game Director and Designer, Wojciech Piejko, and Director and Producer, Jacek Zieba, spoke to GameSpot about the journey ahead. “We want to be a horror company,” Zieba emphasized. “We want to find our niche, and we think we found our niche, so now we just — let’s evolve with it. … And how that happens is more complex, but it also happens organically in a way, like with [2016’s] Layers of Fear. People in the studio were like, ‘Okay, we made some shi**y games before, but we [can] evolve.’”

“They made the impossible possible, and it was a bumpy road because of all the hate on the internet. The pressure was big on them, and they delivered. And for the company, it’s an amazing moment,” Piejko added.

Screenshot: Bloober Team S.A.

bloober team wants to prove their critics wrong After ‘silent hill 2’

Personally, I have high hopes for Cronos: The New Dawn! They’ve earned the benefit of the doubt after sticking the landing with Silent Hill 2. Now, did I think Cronos was a Dead Space 2 remake when I first saw the trailer before the title reveal? Yes. But that doesn’t mean Bloober won’t make a compelling game. Hey, at least the battlefield has been cleared from the brief and decisive feud between the first Dead Space remake and The Callisto Protocol.

I’m rooting for ya, Bloober! I’m glad you recognized The Medium was… misguided! I will say many of the reactions to Cronos have been positive overall. There are still pockets of “I hope Bloober Team fails,” but that’s the internet. What would we be without the constructive criticism of fans who only want developers and their projects to succeed? When you’re being figuratively shot at by disgruntled gamers, you either get off the battlefield or bunker down. May Cronos break the survival horror mold when it releases next year!