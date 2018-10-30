We Matched Musicians With Their Perfect Halloween Costumes

Celebs, they’re just like us! And just like us, celebs also wait until the last minute to put together a Halloween costume. Some celebs might even be scouring the internet right now, searching for that perfect costume they can quickly put together in the final hours before Halloween. Fortunately, we love Halloween and we love our beautiful celebs, so we’re here to help. We thought long and hard about our favorite musicians and what costumes might best fit their personalities. After many hours of meticulously matching these folks to their costume counterparts, we’re pleased to announce our personalized suggestions. Below are the costumes we came up with.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

Father John Misty

Videos by VICE

Father John Misty seems like the kind of guy who shows up to a Halloween party in a costume that makes everyone go, “So wait, what are you supposed to be?” And then he has to explain how his costume is a film/literary pun. Like, “Get it? Because I’m Christopher Guest, but as a David Foster Wallace novel. So… Infinite Guest.” And then people have to pretend like they get it even though they still don’t. Come on, man, just wear a regular costume. Be a pumpkin, Father John!

Photo by Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dresses like such a dang character 364 days of the year that it’s tough to “take it up a notch” for a Halloween costume. That’s a headscratcher! Don’t worry, we’ve got it covered. Lady Gaga could really turn heads with a Halloween classic: A pumpkin! Ditch the meat dress and go vegan, Gaga!

Photo by John Parra / Getty Images

DJ Khaled

If you’ve heard any song by DJ Khaled, you’ve heard him exclaim, “We the best!” Well, in our book, the best artist deserves the best costume. And of course there is no better costume than a pumpkin! This one is a “no brainer”!

Photo by Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret PINK

Marshmello

OK, this costume idea is a bit conceptual, so bear with us. But if world-renowned DJ Marshmello donned a pumpkin costume, he could go as a “marshmallow pumpkin,” and those things are just as sweet as his unique take on club music! No tricks here, just a treat! 🎃

Photo by Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Steve Aoki

Speaking of DJs, Steve Aoki dressed as… a pumpkin?? Uhh… if you say so! We guess anything goes on Halloween, even Steve Aoki dressed as a pumpkin! What a wacky holiday.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B has been caught up in a feud lately with Nicki Minaj. So what better way for her to show up Nicki than with a really kick*ss Halloween costume? And what costume has more of a red carpet “wow” factor than a pumpkin? Nothing, that’s what.

Photo by Rob Foldy / Miami Marlins via Getty Images

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne could dress as a pumpkin.



Photo by Rob Foldy / Miami Marlins via Getty Images

Billy Corgan

Earth to Billy: Ditch the Hellraiser costume and get into a pumpkin! After all, uhh…. you are the original pumpkin (from The Smashing Pumpkins).