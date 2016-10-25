We May Never Get ‘Watch The Throne 2’ but At Least We Have Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s ‘Ignorant Shit’

This past August, to no one’s disapproval, super famous and former king of the youth rapper, Bow Wow, announced his retirement from the rap game—closing the book on a 16-year-long career. Just two months later, he’s back like MJ in the 4-5, teaming up with Soulja Boy for a joint mixtape titled Ignorant Shit. Earlier this week, the two announced that the project would be dropping next week but it has arrived early.

As we’ve come to accept after Kanye West’s soliloquy about the rift that Apple Music and Tidal are causing between he, Jay Z, Drake, and Meek Mill at the Seattle stop of his Saint Pablo tour last week, a Watch The Throne 2, might not be in our future. But, now we do have a collaborative project between two legends in their own right, Shad Moss and DeAndre Way. Remember, they did give us “Marco Polo.”​ Stream Ignorant Shit below.

Photo: Screengrab from Soulja Boy’s Instragram

