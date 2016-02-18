We Talk Stand-Up with Hannibal Buress on Today’s ‘Daily VICE’

On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we grab lunch with comedian Hannibal Buress to talk about stand-up and his new Netflix special, Comedy Camisado.

Then, VICE Sports shares the underdog story of a Chilean professional soccer team from a small mining town, and Motherboard tells us about a group of anti-establishment scientists who believe that electricity rules the universe.

Stay tuned for our full conversation with Buress on VICE Meets later this week.



