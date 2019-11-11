We Might Finally Get a ‘Party Down’ Reunion

Our world is inundated with increasingly worse reboots and revivals, from that heinous Men in Black sequel to the upcoming Home Alone movie where the, uh, kid is the bad guy or something—but now, finally, we might actually get a TV show reunion that we actually care about. The cast and crew of the brilliant but short-lived Starz series Party Down reunited for a panel at Vulture Festival over the weekend, and it sounds like everyone is at least open to the idea of donning the pink bowties once again.

According to Vulture, the event—which included everyone from show creators Dan Etheridge, John Enbom, and Rob Thomas to Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Megan Mullalley, Martin Starr, and the rest of the show’s cast—was full of behind-the-scenes stories from the set and even a surprise cameo from Steve Guttenberg himself, but the most exciting bit came when they started floating around the idea of a reunion.

Per Vulture:

“I want to do the show again,” said Mullalley. “Can we do it again?”

This raised the topic of the long-rumored Party Down film that fans have been clamoring for since the show ended nearly a decade ago.

“I don’t think a movie’s in the cards,” remarked Thomas, “but in the next year or two we’ll explore some ways to bring the gang back together.”

There’s no word on what those ways could be or when, exactly, the reunion could take place, but seeing as how Starz just brought back another iconic mid-2000s comedy, a Party Down sequel series—or at least a reunion episode—would fit right in. Let’s just hope they can get Kristen Bell and the rest of Valhalla Catering to come back, too.