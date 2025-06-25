“We Need To Build an Active Kind of Hope”—Silvana Estrada Releases Stirring New Single “Lila Alelí”

Listening to music from the 28 year old, Mexican-born artist Silvana Estrada feels a bit like time traveling. In a world where so much of the songs we hear today sound like they were created with computers and AI bots, Estrada’s stuff feels tactile, numinous and, well, that much more essential.

Today (June 25), Estrada has released her latest single, “Lila Alelí,” a lilting yet powerful work that looks at rejection square in the eye. When times get tough, so often we want to run the other way. But Estrada pushes us to stand on our own two feet and not to avoid the pain but to take it on like a boxer.

We caught up with the songwriter and performer to ask her about her new track, how she feels connected to both the past and the future and where her sense of tradition comes from.

VICE: You have such a beautiful voice and lovely vibe to your music. Part of that is your willingness to go into spaces where pain is the anchor. What makes you comfortable in this zone?

Silvana Estrada: I’m especially drawn to the regions of the soul where pain and beauty intertwine; I believe that’s where poetry is born. We live in a world where we avoid looking at pain at all costs—we ignore it—and I think that’s precisely what distances us from the beauty of life. It keeps us from being moved by the possibility of a sweeter, gentler existence.

VICE: How did you arrive at the idea for your new song, “Lila Alelí,” which is about the realization and possible relief that comes when you find out the person you love doesn’t love you back?

SE: I think it’s a song full of confrontation. I had always tried to write from and toward my inner world; this is my first song that directly includes an ‘other.’ There’s conflict—and ultimately, resolution. It was completely liberating to find this voice within me, to become aware of my own anger.

VICE: Your music hearkens to the past in many ways. It seems inexorably tied to tradition and those who came before us. How much of your life as an artist is as a student or historian?

SE: I’m a lifelong student—I consider myself in a constant state of wonder, and I try to let that wonder lead me to explore both the past and the present. I aim to play with both, with love and freedom, knowing that the learning to be found in both past and present is infinite.

VICE: Similarly, how are you hoping to push music or your sound forward into the future, if at all?

SE: I think I try to be honest in the present. The truth is, the future is always a space of wonder, and I feel I have no control over it—so I simply let my creativity and imagination flow transparently in the now. I also allow myself to evolve at my own pace; I believe that rushing clouds the light of the future.

VICE: Your new single arrives squarely in the summer this year. While the world has so much despair today, the summer is also a period of warmth and light. What does this moment mean to you as an artist right now?

SE: I believe that now more than ever, we need to build an active kind of hope—a hope that makes us fall in love with life again and moves us to defend it, both our own and that of the entire world. I hope this song awakens us to the joy of summer and reminds us that even through dancing, we can heal pain and return to a more human way of being

