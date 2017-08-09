We Need to Talk About Drunk Dudes Pissing on People At Gigs

Yeah, we get it. The ticket price was half your weekly wage and the 20 beers you drank during the support act put a decent dent in the remainder of your pay check. We understand that you’ve paid good money for this show and that you want to see every single, bladder bursting, minute of it. But Jesus Christ pal, even though the bathroom line goes to section 5C and the band are about to play your favourite song, pissing on people at a music concert continues to be generally frowned upon.

Following an Australian who relieved himself on a woman during a Spiderbait show last year, some gentlemen pissed on an entire family during a Metallica concert in Phoenix on the weekend. Both guys were tanked, but we feel like that’s never been a good excuse for urinating on children.



Videos by VICE

Daniel Daddio was arrested at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Friday night after authorities say he urinated on a family of three that was seated in front of him at a Metallica show. One of the victims is just 10-years-old.

According to court records, the family members felt warm liquid washing on their back and legs. When one member turned around, he saw Daddio urinating on them.

The alleged incident comes after Joel Morrison was fined $800 last month, after he peed on a woman at a Melbourne Spiderbait concert.

Some questions need to be asked about this gross trend, but you’d think it’s pretty basic request to not piss on another person, especially at a gig where the price of shirts are so steep.

Yes, lining up for the bathroom at a concert or sports event is the worst, but being charged for pissing on someone is 100% worse. Just hang on or go home.

Image: Maricopa County Sheriff Dept.



Maggie is a Melbourne writer. Follow her on Twitter