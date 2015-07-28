We Played a Word Association Game With Flight Facilities, Nosaj Thing, Catlips and More

This post originally appeared in THUMP Australia

This year’s Splendour in the Grass turned out to be a trial in physical endurance, with punters slugging it out through miles of shin-deep mud between stages. Turns out the inclement weather made the musical rewards all the more sweeter, with an incredible roster of Australian and international electronic talent bringing the goods throughout the three-day weekend. To ensure those artists retained mental sharpness throughout the festival, THUMP placed Mix Up Stage headliners Flight Facilities, plus Red Bull Music Academy stage stars Nosaj Thing, Knxwledge, Catlips, Klo and Willow Beats in front of the camera for a rapid fire round of WORDS. Watch as each act responds to prompts including “New Zealand”, “Lebron”, “colonic”, and rising EDM superstar Zac Efron.

