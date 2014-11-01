We Rank DJs’ Halloween Costumes from Hit to Shit

Oh, Halloween. The most magical of times, where a woman in a chicken costume vomiting into the backpack of a 6-foot 5″, bearded man dressed up as Dora the Explorer while her friend in a sexy corn costume calls the paramedics is totally normal. Instagram makes it easier than ever to keep up with the night’s festivities so we decided to check in on our favourite DJs and see what they were sporting for their spookiest gigs of the year. Like the artists themselves, each costume fell into different categories of sexiness, wow factor, and originality. If you see any that we missed, make sure to post them in the comments.

The Chainsmokers

Originality: 3 out of 10 secret herbs and spices

Sexiness: 9 out of 10 sexy ghost costumes

Wow Factor: 3 out of 10 wardobe malfunctions

Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 horny pumpkins



A photo posted by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Oct 10, 2014 at 10:14pm PDT

Diplo

Originality: 8 out of 10 obesity epidemics

Sexiness: 1 out of 10 highschool dances

Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 blind spots

Overall Spook: 0 out of 10 not actually Diplos

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Nov 11, 2014 at 3:23am PDT

Zedd

Originality: 1 out of 4 members of From First to Last

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 hip hairdressers

Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 epic drops

Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 optometrists

A photo posted by skrillex (@skrillex) on Oct 10, 2014 at 6:25pm PDT

Kittens

Originality: 0 out of 10 puppy mills

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 Catwomen

Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 Purina Cat Chows

Overall Spook: 5 out of 10 furballs

A photo posted by Lauren KITTENS Abedini (@iamkittens) on Oct 10, 2014 at 9:33pm PDT

Felix Cartal

Originality: 1 out of 10 budget airlines

Sexiness: 6 out of 10 customer service reps

Wow Factor: 30 out of 30 extra minutes at baggage claim

Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 copies of The Terminal on Blu-ray

Dillon Francis

Originality: 8 out of 10 cross-dressing nuns

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 first kisses

Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 Tinder dates

Overall Spook: 6 out of 10 awkward mornings

A photo posted by Dillon Francis (@dillonfrancis) on Oct 10, 2014 at 6:51pm PDT

Steve Aoki

Originality: 4 out 10 movie references

Sexiness: 8 out of 10 unexpected boners

Wow Factor: 3 out of 10 Tomatometers

Overall Spook: 10 out of 10, would bang

A photo posted by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on Oct 10, 2014 at 6:56pm PDT

Jessie Andrews

Originality: 10 out of 10 bases covered

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 creepy Instagram followers

Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 American Apparel sponsorships

Overall Spook: 0 out of 10 chances she’s buying you a drink

A photo posted by Jessie Andrews (@jessieandrews) on Oct 10, 2014 at 11:59pm PDT

Tiësto

Originality: 0 out of 10 Tiëstos

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 Sexy Sax Men

Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 Shamwows

Overall Spook: 9 out of 10, would flee

A photo posted by Tiësto (@tiesto) on Oct 10, 2014 at 11:23pm PDT

Laidback Luke

Originality: 2 out of 10 dollar store purchases

Sexiness: 1 out of 10 Silver Surfer sex dolls

Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 Super You and Me parties

Overall Spook: 2 out of 2 balls to call that a costume

A photo posted by Laidback Luke (@laidbackluke) on Oct 10, 2014 at 7:17pm PDT

Flosstradamus

Originality: 8 out of 10 white trash uncles

Sexiness: 1 out of 10 social security cheques

Wow Factor: 4 out of 10 weed jokes

Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 Claire’s Accessories shops

A photo posted by FLOSSTRADAMUS (@flosstradamus) on Oct 10, 2014 at 9:09pm PDT

Maya Jane Coles

Originality: 5 out of 5 Addams Family members

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 ghosts of Alice Glass

Wow Factor: 6 out of 10 funerals

Overall Spook: 8.72 out of 10 on Resident Advisor

A photo posted by Maya Jane Coles (@maya_mjc) on Oct 10, 2014 at 4:04pm PDT

Stwo

Originality: 3 out of 10 croissants

Sexiness: 6 out of 10 baguettes

Wow Factor: 5 out of 10 socialist governments

Overall Spook: 10 out of 10 terrified children

A photo posted by Stwo (@stwobeats) on Oct 10, 2014 at 5:16pm PDT

3lau

Originality: 7 out of 10 assassins

Sexiness: 9 out of 10 creeds

Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 plot holes

Overall Spook: 6 out of 10 sequels

A photo posted by Justin Blau (@3lau) on Oct 10, 2014 at 1:03pm PDT

Cashmere Cat

Originality: 0 out of 10 good luck blankets

Sexiness: 6 out of 10 special occasion towels

Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 warthogs in the background

Overall Spook: 3 out of 10 Ariana Grande collabs

A photo posted by Blueprint Events (@blueprintevents) on Nov 11, 2014 at 1:25am PDT

NERVO

Originality: 3 out of 10 Valencia filters

Sexiness: 8 out of 10 Edward Cullens

Wow Factor: 4 out of 10 colour contact lenses

Overall Spook: 6 out of 10 side-villains

A photo posted by NERVO (@nervomusic) on Oct 10, 2014 at 5:51pm PDT

Ryan Hemsworth

Originality: 8 out of 10 totally different from Cashmere Cats

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 mysterious allure

Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 Hudson’s Bay sales

Overall Spook: 1 out of 10 botched haircuts (Editor’s Note: The Sisterhood of the Travelling Buzzcut Rule is in effect)

Oliver Heldens

Originality: 4 out of 10 cartoon throwbacks

Sexiness: 9 out of 10 reptile fetishes

Wow Factor: 6 out of 10 lost pets

Overall Spook: 5 out of 10 safe bets

A photo posted by Blueprint Events (@blueprintevents) on Nov 11, 2014 at 2:52am PDT

Alesso

Originality: 0 out of 10 nightmares

Sexiness: 0 out of 10 counselling sessions

Wow Factor: 9 out of 10 night lights

Overall Spook: 8 out of 10 mascara tears

A photo posted by Alesso (@alesso) on Oct 10, 2014 at 9:20pm PDT

Rebecca & Fiona

Originality: 6 out of 10 Tim Burton movies

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 cheekbones

Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 Swedish accents

Overall Spook: 9 out of 10 Buffy’s (Season 2)

A photo posted by Rebecca & Fiona (@rebeccafiona) on Oct 10, 2014 at 8:47pm PDT

Deadmau5

Originality: 10 out of 10 Deadmau5es

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 Purraris

Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 Twitter rants

Overall Spook: 10 out of 10 spoiled pets

A photo posted by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Oct 10, 2014 at 10:21pm PDT

A-Trak

Originality: 6 out of 10 hours thrifting

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 surprisingly attracted critics

Wow Factor: 0 out of 10 hashtags activated including #iwantyoursex and #wakemeupbeforeyougogo

Overall Spook: 1 out of 2 parents approve

A photo posted by A-Trak (@atrak) on Oct 10, 2014 at 7:51pm PDT

Anna Lunoe

Originality: 5 out of 10 grade school fantasies

Sexiness: 10 out of 10 lessons from Marky Mark

Wow Factor: 7 out of 10 science fair volcanoes

Overall Spook: 3 out of 10 field trips

A photo posted by @annalunoe on Oct 10, 2014 at 9:32pm PDT

Ziad Ramley slept through Halloween and is on Twitter: @ZiadRamley