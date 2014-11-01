We Rank DJs’ Halloween Costumes from Hit to Shit

Oh, Halloween. The most magical of times, where a woman in a chicken costume vomiting into the backpack of a 6-foot 5″, bearded man dressed up as Dora the Explorer while her friend in a sexy corn costume calls the paramedics is totally normal. Instagram makes it easier than ever to keep up with the night’s festivities so we decided to check in on our favourite DJs and see what they were sporting for their spookiest gigs of the year. Like the artists themselves, each costume fell into different categories of sexiness, wow factor, and originality. If you see any that we missed, make sure to post them in the comments.
The Chainsmokers
Originality: 3 out of 10 secret herbs and spices
Sexiness: 9 out of 10 sexy ghost costumes
Wow Factor: 3 out of 10 wardobe malfunctions
Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 horny pumpkins
Diplo
Originality: 8 out of 10 obesity epidemics
Sexiness: 1 out of 10 highschool dances
Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 blind spots
Overall Spook: 0 out of 10 not actually Diplos
Zedd
Originality: 1 out of 4 members of From First to Last
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 hip hairdressers
Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 epic drops
Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 optometrists
Kittens
Originality: 0 out of 10 puppy mills
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 Catwomen
Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 Purina Cat Chows
Overall Spook: 5 out of 10 furballs
Felix Cartal
Originality: 1 out of 10 budget airlines
Sexiness: 6 out of 10 customer service reps
Wow Factor: 30 out of 30 extra minutes at baggage claim
Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 copies of The Terminal on Blu-ray
Dillon Francis
Originality: 8 out of 10 cross-dressing nuns
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 first kisses
Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 Tinder dates
Overall Spook: 6 out of 10 awkward mornings
Steve Aoki
Originality: 4 out 10 movie references
Sexiness: 8 out of 10 unexpected boners
Wow Factor: 3 out of 10 Tomatometers
Overall Spook: 10 out of 10, would bang
Jessie Andrews
Originality: 10 out of 10 bases covered
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 creepy Instagram followers
Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 American Apparel sponsorships
Overall Spook: 0 out of 10 chances she’s buying you a drink
Tiësto
Originality: 0 out of 10 Tiëstos
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 Sexy Sax Men
Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 Shamwows
Overall Spook: 9 out of 10, would flee
Laidback Luke
Originality: 2 out of 10 dollar store purchases
Sexiness: 1 out of 10 Silver Surfer sex dolls
Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 Super You and Me parties
Overall Spook: 2 out of 2 balls to call that a costume
Flosstradamus
Originality: 8 out of 10 white trash uncles
Sexiness: 1 out of 10 social security cheques
Wow Factor: 4 out of 10 weed jokes
Overall Spook: 4 out of 10 Claire’s Accessories shops
Maya Jane Coles
Originality: 5 out of 5 Addams Family members
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 ghosts of Alice Glass
Wow Factor: 6 out of 10 funerals
Overall Spook: 8.72 out of 10 on Resident Advisor
Stwo
Originality: 3 out of 10 croissants
Sexiness: 6 out of 10 baguettes
Wow Factor: 5 out of 10 socialist governments
Overall Spook: 10 out of 10 terrified children
3lau
Originality: 7 out of 10 assassins
Sexiness: 9 out of 10 creeds
Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 plot holes
Overall Spook: 6 out of 10 sequels
Cashmere Cat
Originality: 0 out of 10 good luck blankets
Sexiness: 6 out of 10 special occasion towels
Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 warthogs in the background
Overall Spook: 3 out of 10 Ariana Grande collabs
NERVO
Originality: 3 out of 10 Valencia filters
Sexiness: 8 out of 10 Edward Cullens
Wow Factor: 4 out of 10 colour contact lenses
Overall Spook: 6 out of 10 side-villains
Ryan Hemsworth
Originality: 8 out of 10 totally different from Cashmere Cats
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 mysterious allure
Wow Factor: 1 out of 10 Hudson’s Bay sales
Overall Spook: 1 out of 10 botched haircuts (Editor’s Note: The Sisterhood of the Travelling Buzzcut Rule is in effect)
Oliver Heldens
Originality: 4 out of 10 cartoon throwbacks
Sexiness: 9 out of 10 reptile fetishes
Wow Factor: 6 out of 10 lost pets
Overall Spook: 5 out of 10 safe bets
Alesso
Originality: 0 out of 10 nightmares
Sexiness: 0 out of 10 counselling sessions
Wow Factor: 9 out of 10 night lights
Overall Spook: 8 out of 10 mascara tears
Rebecca & Fiona
Originality: 6 out of 10 Tim Burton movies
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 cheekbones
Wow Factor: 8 out of 10 Swedish accents
Overall Spook: 9 out of 10 Buffy’s (Season 2)
Deadmau5
Originality: 10 out of 10 Deadmau5es
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 Purraris
Wow Factor: 10 out of 10 Twitter rants
Overall Spook: 10 out of 10 spoiled pets
A-Trak
Originality: 6 out of 10 hours thrifting
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 surprisingly attracted critics
Wow Factor: 0 out of 10 hashtags activated including #iwantyoursex and #wakemeupbeforeyougogo
Overall Spook: 1 out of 2 parents approve
Anna Lunoe
Originality: 5 out of 10 grade school fantasies
Sexiness: 10 out of 10 lessons from Marky Mark
Wow Factor: 7 out of 10 science fair volcanoes
Overall Spook: 3 out of 10 field trips
Ziad Ramley slept through Halloween and is on Twitter: @ZiadRamley