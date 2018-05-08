We Ranked the Absolute Worst Self Help Advice in the World

In books and online, in magazines and the mouths of wellbeing practitioners, there is a big mess of bullshit masquerading as self-help advice. “Keep a mood diary”, “don’t go to sleep on an argument”, “never complain and never explain” – much of the self-help industry is built on cliches like these, which, really, are utterly meaningless.

In this episode of the VICE UK podcast Yeah, But It’s Not as Simple as That, host Sam Wolfson and VICE’s Emma Garland, Sirin Kale and Zing Tsjeng discuss the least helpful pieces of self-help advice they have ever received. Then, once the four have settled on the absolute worst of the bunch, Sam has to try to apply it to his own life to see if it makes any difference whatsoever.

