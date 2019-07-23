We Regret to Inform You That the New Taylor Swift Song Is Really Good

Taylor Swift’s album cycle for her upcoming seventh studio LP Lover has not been her most successful. She’s yet to nab a number one single with her previously-released Brendon Urie-assisted “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” thanks to the ongoing dominance of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Plus, after her masters were unceremoniously bought by big-time artist manager Scooter Braun the public controversy was fairly ugly. But now, with her new song “The Archer,” which was produced by Jack Antonoff, of all people, she’s released her most impressive song in years, giving her the best chance of her finally completing a chart comeback.

In an Instagram Live session, Swift talked about how she always places her most “honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal” songs at track five when sequencing her albums. This is where “The Archer” will land when Lover officially hits stores on August 23. She isn’t wrong in her description, either. Anchored by a booming and atmospheric bass-y synth, the song feels like a Carly Rae Jepsen standout just slowed down to pop’s melancholic heights. Listen below.