We Reviewed Every Band Playing Coachella 2019

The first week of January brings a second Christmas for moneyed fans of the world’s biggest pop stars, washed EDM DJs, and singer-songwriters with high-powered publicists. That’s right, Coachella announced their 2019 lineup and we’re back yet again to give our very serious reviews of every artist on the bill. Sorry if we were too mean.

070 Shake

069 Bake

Adriatique

Ibiza’s actually in the Mediterranean, but close enough.

Agoria

Seems like a bad fear to have at a music festival tbh.

Alice Merton

Feel like I read her in a Critical Theory class.

Âme

Two sentient v-necks.

Amelie Lens

Fuck accordions.

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

There’s a really loud beeping in the office that’s been going for like 90 minutes so it’s pretty hard to think straight. Can I just pass on this one?

Anna Lunoe

More like Anna YouKnow I’m going to be skipping your set, right?

Aphex Twin

I hear he’s been getting really into “deconstructed club” lately. Great.

Ariana Grande

She’s had a rough year, glad to see her thriving.

A R I Z O N A

Still the best drink you can buy at a bodega for one dollar.

Bad Bunny

Why not Good Bunny?

Bakar

Shame they couldn’t snag the butcher and the candlestick maker this year.

Bassnectar

The can’t-miss set for every white dude with dreads.

Bazzi

Cool they booked the walking Spotify algorithm.

Beach Fossils

Shells. They’re called shells.

Billie Eilish

Hypebeast Hannah Montana.

BLACKPINK

I’m told this is a K-pop thing. Don’t wanna fuck with that.

Blond:ish

An a cappella tribute to Frank Ocean.

Blood Orange

Mid-level San Pellegrino flavor.

Bob Moses

A duo named in tribute to the racist New York city planner who once said “I raise my stein to the builder who can remove ghettos without moving people as I hail the chef who can make omelets without breaking eggs.” Weird.

boy pablo

Googled to see what’s going on here and every picture has “Hobo Johnson with a bowl cut” energy so hard pass.

Burna Boy

“Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.”

Calypso Rose

She seems like a nice old lady.

CamelPhat

These guys put out something on Vice Records so we probably shouldn’t say anything bad about them. But, eh, fuck em.

Charlotte de Witte

More like Charlotte de Shitte

Charlotte Gainsbourg

More like Charlotte de Shitte.

Childish Gambino

More like Charlotte de Shitte.

CHON

More like CHONlotte de Shitte.

Chris Lake

This Dawson’s Creek sequel sucks.

Christine and the Queens

Really struggling to say something mean about Chris! She’ll shine on the big stage!! She deserves it!!!

CHVRCHES

These dumbasses don’t even know how to spell.

Cirez D

The “D” is short for “don’t.”

Clairo

Follow the money. Thank me later.

CloZee

Are all of these people members of the same dream-pop trio?

Cola Boyy

All that sugar is bad for you man, switch to tea.

Dave P.

The “P” is short for “piss.”

Deep Dish

Is it delivery or DiGiorno?

Dennis Lloyd

This man lives on a golf course.

Dermot Kennedy

Dorkmot Kennedy

Dillon Francis

Oh cool, EDM’s back.

Diplo

Oh cool, EDM’s back.

DJ Snake

Ok, EDM’s over again.

Dusky

Sigh, another tech house thing probably. Pass.

dvsn

Applied Math is hard.

Easy Life

This is the sound of privilege.

Ella Mai

-O

Emily King

Top 5 haircuts of Coachella 2019.

FISHER

Commercial fishing is terrible for the environment, pass it on.

FKJ

Fuck, Kill, Join in Holy Matrimony.

Four Tet

But what about Five Tet?

Gesaffelstein

Come on it’s got “awful” right in the middle of the name.

Gorgon City

Yeah yeah we’re all into Dungeons and Dragons now, cool guys.

Gryffin

Oh shit, Harry Potter Live!

Gucci Gang

Lol still dunno what’s going on here. Lil Pump x Gucci Mane tape when?

Guy Gerber

A jack swing R&B collective about baby food. We’re in.

Heidi Lawden

The Hills: New Beginnings coming soon.

H.E.R.

Life is too short to waste time coming up with an acronym for this.

Hop Along

We will be staying put, thank you.

Hot Since 82

Ironically this is like the 82nd Coachella he’s played. What the hell.

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Actually it turns out Riff Raff maybe isn’t such a good guy, let’s not cheer him on.

HYUKOH

Guitars are back baby!

Iceage

Sick I hope Ray Romano is gonna be there.

Idris Elba

Wait, what?

J Balvin

We love reggaeton, we love J Balvin, this is chill.

Jaden Smith

What if we really see with our ears and hear with our eyes?

Jain

Rain not gonna like this.

Jambinai

Not a jam band, surprisingly.

Jan Blomqvist

Dude looks exactly what you’d expect someone named Jan Blomqvist to look like. This is simply an observation.

Janelle Monáe

Can’t spell Janel le Monae without Lemon.

Jauz

Look at this guy’s fucking logo.



Javiera Mena

Seems like a nice person. Javiera we wish you the best. Shoutout to Chile.



Jon Hopkins

Literally just…so boring. Please listen to other electronic music jesus christ.

JPEGMAFIA

Wait till he levels up to TIFF files.



Juice WRLD

Goddammit.

Kacey Musgraves

The horse girls will become too powerful.

Kaytranada

The most exciting producer in Canada…is a real big fish/small pond situation.

Kayzo

Heyno.

Kero Kero Bonito

This band met on a message board,,, nerds lol.

Khalid

The kids love him, but kids are idiots. It’s why we don’t let them buy cigarettes or guns or pornography.

Khruangbin

The only reason everyone in this band doesn’t have the same haircut is cause the drummer is bald.

Kid Cudi

*65 minutes of emotional wailing*

King Princess

IRL Goop on Ya Grinch.

Kölsch

Underrated beer tbh.

Las Robertas

Beyoncé and Jay-Z went there once I think.

Lauren Lane

Oh I loved her in The Nanny.

Lee Burridge

For all the tech-bro burnouts who’d rather be on the playa.

Let’s Eat Grandma

Uhhhhhh….. who’d she vote for in ‘16?

Little Simz

Is it too late to make a joke about The Sims expansion pack?

Lizzo

Too posi to make fun of.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Their wiki page lists 70 radio hits. So close to being so “nice.”

Mac DeMarco

Over/under on people at this set who bathed properly beforehand is like 4+/-.

Maggie Rogers

She made Pharrell cry once, which I think means you automatically go to hell.

Mansionair

These guys look like they have rich parents. Makes sense.

Men I Trust

Literally none.

Mon Laferte

Mon LaFARTe. Shoutout to Chile.

Mr Eazi

Only good when he’s wearing hats.

Murda Beatz

Can’t wait till he rebrands to Pacifist Tunesmith. This dumbass can’t spell correctly either.

NGHTMRE

Neither can this dumbass.

Nic Fanciulli

Boring techno.

Nicole Moudaber

Boring techno.

Nina Kraviz

скучный техно

Nocturnal Sunshine

The natural enemy of LEN.

Nora En Pure

The set you’ll want to time your ketamine vomiting too.

Ocho Ojos

Honestly you can’t knock psychedelic cumbia. The only band on the lineup from the actual city of Coachella. Saw them play a dive lounge there once and it was dope as hell.

Ookay

Some of these artists need to skip Coachella and go back to spelling school.

Parcels

There’s no way DHL will get them from Berlin in time.

Patrice Bäumel

More k-hole tracks, cool.

Perfume

Y’all didn’t even try with this name.

Playboi Carti

*stuffs an entire PB&J sandwich in mouth and begins to sing along to A$AP Rocky tracks*

Polo & Pan

These guys are every dude at parties who won’t stop singing the merits of a swinger lifestyle even though they’ve only had sex like twice in their lives.

Pusha T

We don’t want to get Adidoned so pass.

RAT BOY

Beans on Toast Father John Misty.

Razorbumps

If symptoms persist, you can use an over-the-counter anti-itch cream.

If symptoms worsen, please for the love of god, just buy a new razor.

Rico Nasty

The way she yells “WOAH KENNYYYYYY” can destroy entire villages. Would rather not fuck with that kind of power.



Rosalía

Call us when that OPN collab hits.

Ross From Friends

Trash character from a trash show. Should’ve been Tommy From Martin.

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Good use of smiley faces

Sabrina Claudio

Didn’t she get Milkshake Ducked or something?

SALES

They look like Hobo Johnson’s Yin and Yang.

Serpentwithfeet

So a lizard?

SG Lewis

Thought this was the Narnia guy for a minute.

Shallou

Not as good as Caillou.

Shame

Agreed.

Sheck Wes

BITCH!

SiR

HeY gUyS I’m ReAlLy ExCiTeD tO PlAy At CoAcHeLla

Smino

cappuccino pellegrino

SOB X RBE

We at Noisey also like acronyms.

Soccer Mommy

Orange slices and capri suns for everyone.

Social House

Smells like content.

SOFI TUKKER

Any relation to SOPHIE?

Solange

If you spell Solange backwards its Egnalos which is a DMV in Brazil. Open 24 hours.

SOPHIE

Please refer to above soffi

(I like your spelling waaaay better)

Soulection

People Also Search For: Majestic Casual. LOL

Steady Holiday

Sounds exhausting.

Stephan Bodzin

Bod-zamnnn.

Still Woozy

But not too woozy to take a nap instead of making music, unfortunately.

Superorganism

Really hate this name.

Tale Of Us

Awful-romance-movie-starring-Rachel-McAdams-and-Ryan-Reynolds ass name.

Tame Impala

More like Lame Impala. More like all their music sounds the Same Impala. More like Coachella should be aShamed Impala for booking them. More like Dumbass Impala.

Tara Brooks

Don’t know anything about them and their name is too regular to pun, so.

The 1975

To quote our good friend Robert Christgau, “I think they suck.”

The Frights

They’re called this because it’s scary how bad they are at music.

The Garden

These boys are as pretty as their music is shitty.

The Interrupters

Yeah, interrupting our good time with their shitty music.

The Messthetics

Skip this set and wait til Thanksgiving when your dad and uncles get drunk and start having a jam session in the garage once the football games are over.

The Red Pears

They’re called apples.

Tierra Whack

She’s good as hell we hope she has a great set.

Tomasa del Real

Shoutout to Chile. Whole lot of Chileans on the lineup this year.

Turnover

What the inventor of music will do in their grave once they find out about this shit.



Turnstile

Fun fact, these guys were voted onto our 2018 year end list but two Noisey editors hate them so much we took them off.

Ty Segall & White Fence

Sy Tegall & Fite Whence

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Wish they were somehow less known.

U.S. Girls

Couldn’t get City Girls? #FreeJT

Virgil Abloh

Lol, “ naw ”

Walker & Royce

Chuck Norris da 5’9″

Wallows

…in bad music.

Weezer

Cover “Africa.” Also Rivers return Dan’s calls.

Wiz Khalifa

Y’all think he’s gonna smoke weed onstage? Got a feeling he’s gonna smoke some weed onstage.

Yellow Days

Not even worth our effort.

YG

Not sure what he’ll do to us if we make a joke, so no.

Yotto

You Only Toot Turds Once

Yves Tumor

Happy fun dance music for good times with your friends. Go see it, Chad, you’ll love it.

ZeddRemember when he said he didn’t “get” why people like “Mo Bamba”? Yeah, fuck this guy.