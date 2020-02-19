We Reviewed Every Band Playing Ottawa Bluesfest

Coachella. Glastonbury. Rock in Rio. Primavera. Roskilde. These are the names of some of the world’s most popular music festivals.

And then there’s Ottawa Bluesfest. Which also exists for everyone too impatient for Osheaga.

The one thing Bluesfest has on all of those legendary music festivals, you ask? Well can you get sucker punched by a hockey bro from Alexandria that smells like Doritos and White Claw at Glastonbury? Didn’t think so.

Bluesfest, which started in 1994 with actual blues musicians, has almost evolved past the annual “this isn’t the blues!!!!” complaint from people who never leave Kanata. Headliners in recent years include Kanye West, Foo Fighters, and Lady Gaga—however, it is still held in Ottawa.

In honour of the great Noisey tradition of seriously and accurating reviewing every single band playing Coachella, we have spent thousands of seconds researching each and every act at Ottawa Bluesfest to help you decide if going to our nation’s capital is worth going to literally anywhere else.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

Can some of those that work forces make it easier to get tickets?

JACK JOHNSON

Jack Johnson is like the guy who whips out an acoustic guitar at a house party and plays Jack Johnson songs.

BLINK-182

Would prefer if Tom DeLonge strolls out and casually gives an hour-and-a-half Power Point presentation about how Aliens Exist.

MARSHMELLO

More like marsh-hell-no.

ALANIS MORISSETTE

High chance you’ll be soaked by wine spilling out of a novelty guitar neck cup.

DANIEL CAESAR

Please resist the urge to propose to your crush of five weeks.

THE NATIONAL

Nothing says festival season like contemplative indie rock for the divorced or soon-to-be divorced.

BOYZ II MEN

More like Men II Olds. (Sad trombone.)

VANCE JOY

A teary-eyed crowd will sing along to the one (and only) Vance Joy song everyone knows.

TASH SULTANA

Oh yeah, Australia still exists.

DEAN LEWIS

See previous.

LIL TECCA

Somehow the only Lil booked.

KING CRIMSON

More like the Adult Diaper of the Crimson King, amirite?

BLUE RODEO

Your dad still talks about the time he lined up at centre against Jim Cuddy in beer league.

BILLY TALENT

Dress me up and call me emo because I’m about to get bangs, smudge mascara down my cheeks, and scream at Bluesfesters to Try Honesty.

GARBAGE

Combat boot and mini dress hive rejoice.

6LACK

Real fans know it’s pronounced “Slack” or “Six-lack” through wet lisp.

SAINTS AND SINNERS TOUR (BIG WRECK, HEADSTONES, MOIST AND THE TEA PARTY)

I guess Our Lady Peace’s Summersault revival didn’t take.

ALI GATIE

Unfortunately not the stage name of a singing crocodile.

NELLY

Not Furtado.

JULY TALK

[bad Tom Waits impression] Hello

[bad Emily Haines impression] Ottawa

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Love to relive my first breakup, which left me crying into my pillow every night for a full calendar year.

CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON

If you evolve her at night she becomes Charlotte Umbreon Wilson.

JADE BIRD

Put a bird on it!

TRAVIS TRITT

We see you, secret Brad Pitt side project.

PATRICK WATSON

Fantastic in The Conjuring.

SHARON VAN ETTEN

Our old, sad editor refuses to let us say anything mean about her.

CASH CASH

Should’ve been Ca$h Ca$h.

DJ SHADOW

If the DJ sees his shadow you get six more weeks of free Monster Energy.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

Would be considered Canada’s greatest band if they weren’t from Vancouver.

CAT POWER

ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ

TURKUAZ W/ JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW: REMAIN IN LIGHT TURNS 40

Honestly, we’ve got no clue either.

GRANDSON

Sorry ma’am I haven’t seen him, try child services.

BRANDY CLARK

It’s Brandy O’clark somewhere.

DELTRON 3030

DJ Roomba made it to the big time.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

Sharing a name with an acclaimed television show is terrible SEO.

THE BARR BROTHERS

One letter away from being a half-decent pirate band.

JEREMY DUTCHER

Warning you will cry but in a good way.

PROTOJE

Protodge?

DUCKWRTH

[laughs uncontrollably]

NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE

Expect a crowd full of white people with dreads and mandala tattoos. (Sorry, Nahko.)

MATT MAESON

His “early life” Wikipedia entry makes us wish we googled him earlier.

JOAN OSBORNE

We wish your dad nothing but the best.

BARNS COURTNEY

Tractor McGee was unavailable

LEIF VOLLEBEKK

Against all odds he is not a Norweigian metal band.

THE CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA

Hopefully it’s a silent movie.

CHARLIE CUNNINGHAM

Should have been a curler.

THE DIP

I hope their openers are The Chips.

WISHBONE ASH

Sadly this band has nothing to do with a hyper-literary Jack Russell Terrier

EZRA FURMAN

Hell yeah Sex Education.

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

What, not Durand Durand?

HAVIAH MIGHTY

Drake detox.

NOBRO

Bro… no.

SOUTHERN AVENUE

Should team up with Ocean Alley to cover “Ocean Avenue.”

OCEAN ALLEY

Should team up with Southern Avenue to cover “Ocean Avenue.”

JONTAVIOUS WILLIS

If you say Jontavious three times in a mirror a harmonica appears.

THE TURBANS

Thank god this isn’t four white guys.

VANESSA COLLIER

Sadly not three collies in a trench coat.

CROWN LANDS

Playing their biggest hit, “What reconciliation?”

CRYSTAL SHAWANDA

I don’t know who this is but I’m excited to get my tarot read.

FÉMINA

I think we have the same Hormone Monster.

LLOYD SPIEGEL

What Professor Frink yells after completing an invention.

MARCO BENEVENTO

Polo!

MICHELLE HOPKINS

Shoulda been Anthony.

JESSICA MITCHELL

Member of the Kim Mitchell Cinematic Universe.

THE COOPER BROTHERS SOUTHERN ROCK ALL-STAR REVUE

Hopefully your single cousin is free to join you for this one.

ALBERT CASTIGLIA

My favourite Sopranos character.

MIKE ZITO

My least favourite Sopranos character.

DWAYNE DOPSIE & THE ZYDECO HELLRAISERS

I have no idea who these people are but this is the best band playing this event.

THE TEXAS HORNS

Country ska band, I hope.

JOHNNY SHAY

Sashay away. (OK, getting pretty tired now.)

RED YOUNG

Red, red young / Stay close to meeee.

ALANNA STERLING

How’s she trading after Brexit?

AMANDA LOWE

Someone fix her levels.

ANGELIQUE FRANCIS BAND

Angelique Francis banned.

BIG ZEE

Should be Big Zed whenever you play in Canada, bud.

BRADEN FOULKES

We get it, Braden Fuc—wait, what?

ÉTOILE NOIRE

Etoile Noire means ‘Black Star’ en francais

FRASE

Hey baby I hear the blues a-callin, tossed salads and scrambled eggs! Mmmercy.

GAVIN MCLEOD

Hi, yes, I do own flannel.

GENTLEMEN OF THE WOODS

We call them Sasquatches around here actually.

JT SOUL

Rejected album title for Justified.

JESSICA PEARSON AND THE EAST WIND

Weird, I don’t remember this Harry Potter book.

KIMBERLY SUNSTRUM

Kim Mitchell’s full name.

LIA KLOUD

Only Cloud I acknowledge defeated Sepiroth.

LORA BIDNER

If I’m going to be completely honest I prefer Laura Duotang.

LYLE ODJICK & THE NORTHERN STEAM

After Bluesfest will be continuing their tour of every coffee shop open mic within driving distance.

MACK & BEN

We assume this is just two hosers talking about Internet Nazis.

MISCHA

Fuck y’all, Grace Kelly still slaps.

MISS EMILY

Not a Slate columnist.

MURRAY KINSLEY & WICKED GRIN

Congrats on whoever wished their DeviantArt characters to life.

RENÉE LANDRY

Dollar store Zellweger.

SLY HIGH

How I’m tryna be.

SOPHIA RADISCH

Artists named after root vegetables are known for bringing the party.

THE COMMOTIONS

Next time you pick a band name try a little harder plz.

THE SPLIT

Which is exactly what we’ll do 10 seconds into this set.

TONY D BAND

Could you not afford the Tony C Band?

