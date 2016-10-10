We Sent a Photographer to Capture Some of the Mad Dogs at Camp Doogs

​Camp Doogs​ returned over the weekend for another three days of music, food, arts, and dancing in a lush bit of bush deep in the South West of Western Australia.

While many of the major Australian music festivals have collapsed in recent years, Camp Doogs has emerged as a fest that suits and supports Perth’s scrappy, homemade music scene.

Run annually since 2013, the idea of Doogs has been to transport a few hundred creative millenials from Perth to a peaceful bushy location, and throw them in front of a lineup of relative unknowns with a handful of bigs names, who this year included Kevin Parker’s Mink Mussel Creek.

This year’s festival was held in a daisy-dotted mudslide of a valley somewhere in the hills of Harvey, a pastoral town two-hours south of Perth.

The Doog times rolled from around midday on Friday, when cars filed, until Sunday, when, groggy – and glitter-crusted – festival-goers dragged themselves and their soggy camp gear the hell out of there.

What happened in between was between you and Doogs. Besides checking out a bunch of music, options included spinning a pot, painting a man, or getting up and playing an impromptu set at the Wild Doogs stage.

Doog times indeed.​

​

‘Zeeb Zone.

Stella Donnelly’s solo set oozes with witty lyrics and rock’n’roll glamour.

Adie Chapman schools the crowd on spinning pottery.

Tassie devils All The Weather burst with talent and spunk.

Botanist Hannah Etchells guides Doogers on a south-west biodiversity bushwalk.

Ellie Glen and Sam Evers’ kaleidescope bike.

​

Last Quokka vocalist Trent Rojahn curses Perth’s northern suburbs.

​

Perth poet Splodge riffs on Steve Hughes’ mixing.

​

A boogie with Slim Karkrashian.

​