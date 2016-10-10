We Sent a Photographer to Capture Some of the Mad Dogs at Camp Doogs

Camp Doogs returned over the weekend for another three days of music, food, arts, and dancing in a lush bit of bush deep in the South West of Western Australia.
While many of the major Australian music festivals have collapsed in recent years, Camp Doogs has emerged as a fest that suits and supports Perth’s scrappy, homemade music scene.
Run annually since 2013, the idea of Doogs has been to transport a few hundred creative millenials from Perth to a peaceful bushy location, and throw them in front of a lineup of relative unknowns with a handful of bigs names, who this year included Kevin Parker’s Mink Mussel Creek.
This year’s festival was held in a daisy-dotted mudslide of a valley somewhere in the hills of Harvey, a pastoral town two-hours south of Perth.
The Doog times rolled from around midday on Friday, when cars filed, until Sunday, when, groggy – and glitter-crusted – festival-goers dragged themselves and their soggy camp gear the hell out of there.
What happened in between was between you and Doogs. Besides checking out a bunch of music, options included spinning a pot, painting a man, or getting up and playing an impromptu set at the Wild Doogs stage.
Doog times indeed.