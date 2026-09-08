‘We Should Not Be Laughing About This’: Gwyneth Paltrow Was Not Prepared for Benny Blanco’s Extremely Detailed Description of Lil Dicky’s Penis

Lil Dicky has never been secretive about being born with a very specific penis issue. His best friend, Benny Blanco, even gets a kick out of sharing it. One person who was not prepared for the story, though, is actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

During a recent episode of the Dicky and Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Paltrow was their guest. At one point, Lil Dicky shared a formidable story from his youth when he became aware of how different he was from other kids after some friends asked to see his penis. “I was not ready for that,” he recalled. “I was born with penis issues, and I had surgery on my penis as a baby. I was, like, so far from being ready for this.”

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“My rap name is Lil Dicky, in part because of this penis story,” he went on to share. “And this is the seminal moment of this penis story.” Dicky then explained that the incident led to an emotional conversation with his parents about his biology and how it played a part in the way puberty was impacting him. “I remember being like… ‘I can’t believe I’m crying in front of my parents about how my dick isn’t functional.’”

Lil dicky previously wrote about his penis diagnosis and life experience for his FXX series ‘Dave’

After Dicky shared his story, Blanco chimed in, saying. “His penis is insane.” Paltrow then inquired, “What’s wrong with it?” Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco—a co-host of the podcast—replied, saying there’s nothing “insane” about it.

“What do you mean, insane in what way?” Paltrow followed up. Blanco then detailed the medical issue Dicky was born with. “Okay, I’ll give a three-second little synopsis,” Blanco said with a laugh. “He has a thing called hypospadias, okay? So, if you look at a man’s penis, you know how the hole is in the middle? His hole is underneath.”

Kristin Batalucco, Lil Dicky’s wife, said that she finds his penis to be perfectly normal

“His dick is made of testicles, and also, if he doesn’t shave his penis, he gets hair all the way out till the very top,” Blanco went on to say. Visibly uncomfortable, Paltrow said, “I feel like we should not be laughing at this.”

“No! It’s his favorite thing in the world,” Blanco exclaimed. Dicky then offered, “I recognize that it’s funny.”

“His dick could make world peace,” Blanco chimed in again. “It’s the greatest penis I’ve ever seen in my entire life! He also can pee out of… He has two pee holes.”

So now, Gwyneth Paltrow and all of us can say that we know much more about Lil Dicky’s penis than we did yesterday.

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