We Spent a Whole Day With Roman Flügel During Mutek Mexico City

The name of Roman Flügel is one of the most celebrated in the history of German electronic music, and there’s a reason for that. Flügel has had one of the most extensive and diverse careers that a musician can aspire to. He founded the legendary band Alter Ego with Jörn Elling Wuttke, produced albums that span from IDM to house, techno and electro, and above all, is a fantastic DJ. During his visit to Mexico for Mutek festival, we spent the whole day with him as he told us about his beginnings as a DJ, the importance of techno in his life, and the idea behind his latest album Happiness Is Happening.