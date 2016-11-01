We Spent Maggot Fest In the Beer Garden Trying to Find the After Party

Besides being a great weekend to catch over 30 of Australia’s best punk, garage and hardcore bands, Maggot Fest is the ideal destination to drink gallons of beer, do a lot of dodgy whip, and complain about how much the sound in the Tote upstairs band room sucks.

We heard that some of the highlights this year included Sydney band Robber’s track “B’N’E” in the front bar, Sex Drive destroying upstairs , Tyrannamen taking the stage with INXS’ “NeverTear Us Apart” blasting through the PA, and someone calling in a bomb threat on Friday night.

Videos by VICE

We say, ‘heard’ because we spent most of Saturday night in the Tote beer garden trying to find out where the after party was.

In the tradition of punk flyers and Facebook events telling you to ‘Ask a punk’ to find out the secret location of the after party of after gig was we just did that.

Tara, JD, & Jack

Noisey: Hey guys, where’s the after party at?

Jack: Tonight, the party’s right here.

JD: Look, right now it feels like it could potentially be here but it might be a bit early to say. There’s a few people showing up so we’ll have to see.

Tara: Umm nangers. That’s where the party’s at.

Not Very Punk #1, Not Very Punk #2 and Not Very Punk #3

Noisey: Hey, can I ask you a question?

Not Very Punk #1: Yeah

Where’s the party at?

Not Very Punk #2: I’m sure there’s a party somewhere but I wouldn’t be able to tell you where to find it.

Not Very Punk #3: God, I haven’t seen it.

Not Very Punk #1: Yeah, I wouldn’t know. Sorry.

Maddy

Where’s the party at Maddy?

The party’s where I’m at. Which, right now is at Maggot Fest obviously but I’m not gonna be staying here all night. So the party could be anywhere later!

Massimo

Hey Massimo, where’s the after party at?

I just saw Tim & The Boys, man. The party’s right here.

Nice.

Eva & Amanda

Hey, where’s the party at?

Amanda: The party’s at Maggot Fest.

Eva: Yeh, Maggot Fest is like an early Christmas present.

Sagan & Henry

Hey, where’s the party at later?

Henry: Tonight, there’s a Halloween party in Northcote. It should be pretty big. Is this on record? Do you wanna come?

Yeah sure.

Sagan: Is this just a ploy for you to find out where all the parties are?

Something like that.

Well, I don’t want to be crass but certain things have been promised to me by my boyfriend when I get home. So that’s where the party is going to be.

Left, Middle Guy and Other Guy

Where’s the party at?



Left: The party’s at Malabar bunkers next weekend.

Where’s Malabar bunkers?

It’s in Malabar just out of Sydney. We’re throwing a party in an abandoned bunker. It’s gonna be wild.

Middle: The party is in that guys underpants. That guy right there.



Who’s that guy?

Other guy: That’s Liam Kenny man. The party’s in his underpants.

Dougal

Hey man, where’s the after party?

Borg!

What’s Borg?

Just look it up.

Images: Samm Sutton