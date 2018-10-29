We Spoke To Families Of Passengers in Crashed Indonesia Plane

*Update 5:52 PM: Indonesian officials expect no survivors from the plane crash based on the body parts found at the site so far.

Hours after Indonesia’s Lion Air Flight JT-610 crashed in the Java Sea, families of passengers and crew on board found few answers as to the fate of their loved ones.

Flight JT-610 departed Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta headed to Pangkal Pinang, in the Bangka Belitung Islands, at around 6 AM. At 6:33 AM, the plane lost contact, and it is believed that it crashed in the Java Sea shortly after.

The plane was carrying 189 people on board. Bodies have been found at the site of the crash, Tanjung Pakis. Here are the first photos and videos of the debris.

A crisis center was set up at Soekarno Hatta International Airport Terminal 1B. Families present said that after reporting the names of their lost relatives, they were left to wait for hours. At around 2:30 PM, they were told by Soekarno Hatta officials that Lion Air had requested the crisis center be moved to Halim Perdanakusuma in East Jakarta, where the airline will hold a press conference. It is unclear what time the conference will be held.

Below are testimonies of some family members at Soekarno Hatta International Airport:

Fitri Sagala, sister-in-law of Mangatur Sihombing

“[We last communicated] yesterday, at a family gathering in Jakarta. He was healthy. We usually ask him, when will you be back? He works at Angkasapura Pangkal Pinang. He usually says he’ll be back in December, for Christmas. This time we asked and he said, ‘I don’t know yet.’ Maybe he had a feeling.

I first heard [about the incident] from his wife. I haven’t heard anything from Lion Air. We’re just waiting. We were hoping for a fast response [from them], but everything we know we see from TV.

He was kind and understanding. I have to admit, if he’s really gone, he will be a huge loss to me. My husband has passed away, so he looks out for me and my children.”

Aleksius Andri, son-in-law of Chandra Hasan

“He was supposed to arrive at 7. We called him but the call didn’t go through. We only saw the news at around 9 AM that the JT-610 crashed. We immediately went to the airport. He was going to Pangkal Pinang because he lives there. There was a family gathering here [in Jakarta] last night. We have received no official information whatsoever, only the full passenger list. We’re just hoping for more information.”

Betmiati, aunt of Wahyu Alldila

“He lives in Bangka Belitung, he was here to watch a soccer game. Now they’re asking me to go to Halim. He was also here two weeks ago and stayed with me in Bekasi. The family in Bangka is still waiting for information like I am. I saw the news, and I had a feeling [so I came to the airport].”

Arzia Wargadiredja and Yvette Tanamal in Jakarta contributed to this story.