We Spoke to Ford Nation About the Death of Rob Ford



Photo via Facebook

Rob Ford died today at the age of 46, about a year and a half after he learned he had cancer. While Ford rose to international infamy due to his crack-smoking admission, racist tirades, and the general mayhem he brought to Toronto, he was the favorite son of the former city of Etobicoke for a pretty long time. It was there that Ford Nation, the loose association of fiscal conservatives and angry suburbanites that led to his mayoral victory in 2010, was born.

While he certainly pissed away a lot of the love he established in the first 12 years of his career, Ford still easily won his old city council seat in Etobicoke North in 2014, even after all the scandals. I went to Etobicoke today to ask Ford Nation its thoughts on the legendary Rob Ford.

Videos by VICE

Cody Virag, 23, Student

VICE: What did you know about Rob Ford?

Cody Virag: I knew he was the mayor for a long time, and then he got busted for drug use. That was literally it.

But you must’ve saw the media coverage. How did you feel about that?

I think it was fair. If you’re in any sort of authority position and you mess up, that’s how it’s going to be covered and handled. It’s unfortunate, but that is the responsibility that comes with power.

What were your thoughts when the crack news broke?

I was actually living abroad in Tokyo, and it shocked me because it was still huge over there. People knew about who Rob Ford was, this obscure mayor from Toronto. It was world news. He was still acting up when I came back.

Do you think he was given a fair shake by the media?

If everything I said was recorded, I could probably be shaped to look like a bad, racist person. I’m not, but I’m sure I’ve said something insensitive in my life. But that’s part of the job. His job.

How do you feel now that he’s dead? Like, he was forty-six. He’s gone.

Because he passed so soon after the media sensation, I think people, in a way, think that we didn’t treat him fairly. I hope that’s not what people think.

Barry Dennis, 50, Construction Worker

VICE: How did you feel about Rob Ford while he was alive?

Barry Dennis: He was a great mayor. It’s regretful that he passed, but as they say, life doesn’t go on for ever. Now we’re stuck with this guy.

John Tory?

Yeah, man doesn’t take care of nothing.

What did you like about Rob Ford?

He took care of the city. He always kept the city clean. Now [Tory] wants to collect garbage, like, twice a month. What can I say? They’re all politicians. [Ford] was a step above, closer to us.

How do you feel about the crack scandal and some of his racist tirades?

Well, people have their good and their bad sides—the media just hung him out to dry. They have their bad ways too; we just don’t know about it. The media jumps on stories just to get ratings, to make money. Apart from all of that, it’s sad to hear that he passed. I think he was changing his life for the better. Some people might be rejoicing because he didn’t do things the way they wanted him to, but for me, he was a good mayor.

Teyana, 20, Artist

VICE: You just learned Rob Ford was dead when I told you. I know it’s not a lot of time to process, but how do you feel?

Teyana: So sad. I loved him! I met him once when he was downtown. We took a picture together. I get that he wasn’t a good leader, but he wasn’t a rude person.

I don’t think everybody would agree. He was kind of a bumbling, racist mess. Does that bother you?

It feels very surface level to me. He was dealing with a lot of problems, I don’t necessarily understand all of them so I can’t just say, “Oh yeah, fuck that guy.” We read things online and just build identities out of people like we know them.

How do your friends feel about him?

He was mostly a joke. My best friend has the Crackface shirt that went around after the news broke. I never liked it.

Francis Russell, 58, Retired/Crossing Guard

VICE: Who was Rob Ford to you when he was alive?

Francis Russell: A lot of people liked him because he was a people person. When he was doing whatever he was into, the media was following him, and when he finally admitted it, they followed him even more. He couldn’t even go for a coffee without cameras flashing. That’s a tough way to live, but he brought it on himself.

Now that he’s dead, how do you feel about him?

We’re going to miss him. I’ve seen him a few times, and I’ve run into his brother Doug often at charity events and such. He seems like a normal guy to talk to, and he’d roll out a thousand dollars every time we rolled out fifty dollars. That means something.

Do you think Rob Ford got a bad rap overall?

I think he’ll be painted in a more positive light over time, in the long run, because I think that, for anybody who drinks a lot, he or she will deny it. Addiction wasn’t built to be under the spotlight and in the media all the time.

Jasmin, 27, Line Cook

VICE: What was your reaction when Ford died?

Jasmin: It feels a little empty. He was such a big and bad part of Toronto, and now he’s just gone. He doesn’t look forty-six; he felt much older.

Did Rob Ford do anything positive for you?

No. I think he was very obnoxious and not a good influence. I am sad that he died of cancer. You can’t just wish death on somebody because of how he ran a city for a few years.

Do you think Ford was misunderstood? Many of his supporters say that his addiction caused him to do a lot of bad things, but that, at his core, he was a decent guy.

My brother was an addict, so I get it. I understand what that means and how your decisions aren’t rational—they don’t make sense to most people. But he ran a city! You can’t run for office and let millions of people suffer because you aren’t willing to accept your faults. He was an adult.

Follow Jake Kivanc on Twitter.