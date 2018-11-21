We Spoke to the ‘Cock Destroyer’, the Porn Star Who’s Become a Gay Icon

2018 has been an odd year, hasn’t it? Everything is a fucking disaster. Well, not everything: just as the curtain closes on the horror show of this year, a porn star has come to save the day. Adult performer Rebecca More is 2018’s knight in shining armour – or, more precisely, shiny lip-gloss and skin-tight PVC.

Having worked as a porn star and sex worker for the last ten years, More recently found herself catapulted to social media stardom in the most unlikely of ways after a video she posted on Twitter was turned into a meme. In the video, seen below, More and fellow performer Sophie Anderson call themselves “cock destroyers”, grabbing their breasts and telling their (presumably straight male) followers what they want to do to their dicks.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/billyindiarose/status/1061058283912552455

https://twitter.com/theSantiChrist/status/1060159113596940288

https://twitter.com/Maccadaynu/status/1064619413683544064

https://twitter.com/yaasmoe/status/1064586328065667075

In another viral clip, More is seen having rough sex with an anonymous man, exclaiming: “Today’s meant to be Sunday, a day of rest, but not for me!” We’ve all been there, babe.

https://twitter.com/maxhassan99/status/1060632325518753793

In another video, More can be seen, draped in luscious red fabric with a striking scarlet lip, fluttering her eyelashes at the camera while teasing that she’s “far too expensive” for you. In another, she’s joined once again by fellow cock destroyer Sophie Anderson as she teases a “small fee” from her followers. I could go on (and on and on).

https://twitter.com/zacbarson/status/1062472447411269632

Me, whenever a gay Tory messages me on Grindr x pic.twitter.com/Gfl17VoODD — Debbie Salt's White Pantsuit (@stromo_) November 13, 2018

me @ myself when i look in the mirror pic.twitter.com/yWLN7LwP5v — david (@dvrmstng) November 11, 2018

Since going viral, More has been granted the status of a certified gay icon on Twitter. While I’ll happily fight to the death with anyone who disagrees, you don’t have to take my word for it. “The fucking cock destroyers are LGBT+ icons now,” tweeted one user. “When will the cock destroyers start doing appearances at gay clubs?” asked another.

Sensing the apparent ridiculousness of an relatively unknown heterosexual woman porn star becoming a gay icon overnight, one person captured the mood, tweeting: “how have the gays managed to turn those two cock destroyers that were targeted at horny straight men into gay icons dfkjglfjgdf”. Since going viral, More has even been sent fan art from gay men in Arizona.

https://twitter.com/DavidDmarkobrad/status/1064267395970215936

More’s newfound gay icon status should surprise no one. “Porn memes” such as More’s, which combine explicit content with everyday situations or well-known news stories, tap into a tradition of subverting social norms and questioning taboos which has long been embedded within gay culture. To gay men, her videos embody a campness, particularly relating to sex, that is comforting and familiar. Her outfits and make-up, often inspired by the drag artists she adores, make her the perfect muse. To those who have grown up largely excluded from mainstream heterosexual norms, her cock-destroying confidence and unashamed sexuality, which often stretches – quite literally – to the point of theatre, is inspiring. She’s someone whose shoes we’d all love to spend the day in, just for her confidence alone.

Although More’s followers have watched her prancing around Berlin in thigh-high patent boots this week, she lives between Windsor and London. Following her viral fame, I caught up with the woman of the hour in the “Slut Hut”, in West Drayton, where she does most of her work. What does she think of her newfound gay icon status? What makes a true cock destroyer?

VICE: Have you always been doing over the top glam looks?

Rebecca More: If I go back ten years, I’ve always loved dressing up. My partner loves full glam and he encourages me. I love the responses I get from men and women, and I love attention – as hard as that may be to believe! I love being over the top. The more money I’ve made, the more I’ve been able to put back into it. Nothing excites me more than buying new shoes. I’m not interested in Louboutins, I want proper “fuck me” boots and “fuck me” heels.

How do you feel about becoming a gay icon?

This has been so flattering. I had no idea I was going to get a gay following. It’s the highest form of compliment ever! Every woman wants to be admired by gay guys. I’ve always loved gay porn, and for me the attraction is that I can’t have a gay guy – the ultimate fantasy! Now I’m getting all this love from the gay community, and it’s amazing.

Why do you think this has happened?

My friends all think I’m a gay man in a woman’s body. I can be quite sexually aggressive, but also quite camp and “carry on” sometimes, so maybe that’s it?

It seems you’ve brought out the inner cock destroyer in every gay man! How did the “cock destroyer” video come around?

I love that! I remember when we first did the video, we were in a hotel room and I was so pumped and excited. I love being so verbal and sexual with words. I find it such a liberating outlet. I made the video and I thought: ‘Is this a bit too much?’ So I sent it to my boyfriend and he said: “It’s fucking brilliant, it’s fun!” I’d love to think that it’s made people feel more confident about themselves.

me @ myself when i look in the mirror pic.twitter.com/yWLN7LwP5v — david (@dvrmstng) November 11, 2018

What’s your favourite kind of cock to destroy?

My favourite type of dick would have to be fat and beautiful – we’ve all seen those dicks at some point in our lives. I love a fat, decent-sized cock. It doesn’t have to be massive. I work with a lot of big dicks and often think: ‘I can’t live like this forever, it’s too big.’ Some guys I work with, I see their cocks and think: ‘I couldn’t have that cock full time!’ My boyfriend’s is perfect for me.

What would your tips for budding cock destroyers on giving the perfect blowjob?

As you can imagine, I’m confident in the blowjob department because I’ve done it so many times. Hardly any men don’t like spitting on the cock, so lots of saliva is a must. Give teasy, slutty eye contact but not burning into their soul eye contact. I often do a crescendo: starting off nice and gentle, then going into absolute fucking cock destroying. Tears in the eyes, gagging and a proper full porno blowjob.

What are your favourite memes that people have made of you?

My favourite memes involve the “there’s gonna be a small fee” video. The video was really funny and genuine, and that’s what I love about them all. But I also love the original “cock destroyer” memes; the stuff that some people have posted makes me cry with laughter. Gay boys are much funnier – the responses have had me in stitches. Straight guys just want to be crude, but gays are hilarious. I can tell who is gay from their responses to my tweets because they’re always funnier.

Judging by the people you follow on social media, you seem quite invested in LGBTQ+ culture?

I’ve always watched RuPaul’s Drag Race with my kids. For me, I don’t see any differences in sexuality and I just watch, love and embrace anyone, no matter their sexuality. My kids introduced me to RuPaul and we fucking love it. I’ve not got issues with anyone or anything – never have, never will. I’m a good person, and as long as you are too that’s all I care about!

What’s your favourite thing about yourself?

I try not to judge. We all do it sometimes, but to anyone who comes through my door I’m a nice person. For me, it’s not a job to be nice.

Do you ever feel judged?

I do get judged – and that’s OK. My family know what I do and it’s often very funny. The “Slut Hut” is where my outfits are kept, but all the outfits and shoes get delivered to my home address, and it’s hilarious. My mum collects them sometimes. My kids and I don’t go too much into the porn aspect, but they know what I do.

When are you at your happiest?

When my deliveries arrive for my outfits and when I create a great image! But outside work, when I’m with my family.

Stormy Daniels did a speech recently where she said we need more sex education and we need to stop sex from being such a taboo. What do you think about that?

I totally agree. I had to work everything out for myself from such a young age. There’s so many things we need to know, even silly stuff like washing! Sex education needs to start in school, and the sex education I had was far too late.

How do you keep yourself safe sexually?

I’m a big fan of the sexual health clinic at 56 Dean Street in Soho. It’s like my social club. I walk in there and hug the nurses – it’s a joyous place. I go there every two weeks and I’ve even been told off for going too much. I also only work with a select few performers I trust to do the same. That’s really important. In the porn industry, there’s a stigma about working with gay performers sometimes. There was a male porn star who used to do gay porn, and some girls wouldn’t work with him. But I don’t care about that – if I trust you then I’ll do it.

Do you think drugs like PrEP should be more widely available?

I don’t take PrEP personally. But I feel like it should definitely be more widely available. You see the statistics for how it’s reducing new infections, and it’s amazing! I went to see Bohemian Rhapsody the other day and it breaks my heart that something like this wasn’t around then – it makes me so sad. But it’s so good that we’re in a place where HIV doesn’t have to be a death sentence. Condoms need to be available. People have got to do their bit and stop the stigma. We’ve all been there where we’ve had one night we’ve slipped up – we’re only human.

What does 2019 have in store for Rebecca More?

There’s lots of exciting things in the pipeline that I’m not allowed to talk about.

Does everyone have an inner cock destroyer inside them?

I think everyone has an inner cock destroyer in them. It’s about letting go and being sexually wild. It’s a state of mind. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s OK too, though I think we need to just let it all out!

Thanks, Rebecca.

This interview has been edited for length.

@LouisStaples