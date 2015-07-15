We Spoke to the Man Who Wants to Marry a Burrito

Boy meets burrito, boy falls in love with burrito, and boy marries burrito. After all, it’s 2015 and love always wins, right?

This is the unabridged love story of 28-year-old David Sikorski, a San Francisco-based music writer who publicly proclaimed his love to a California-style carne asada burrito on Instagram through a series of strangely moving engagement photos around San Francisco over the weekend, first brought to the world’s attention by Buzzfeed.

We caught up with Sikorski on a sunny Wednesday afternoon to hear the Romeo and Juliet-esque backstory of their tortilla-wrapped courtship, including his failed relationship with Chipotle burritos in New York and how he got engaged to his current burrito without the permission from the burrito’s father.

MUNCHIES: Hi, David. How’s life been so far, post-engagement? David Sikorski: It’s going well, this morning I woke up to my friend Kristina [Bakrevski], who was the photographer, and did a Skype interview for this show on FOX, The Boris and Nicole Show. They were excited for me.

What inspired you to take these engagement photos with your carne asada-filled soulmate? The photos on my Instagram and Facebook feeds have been blowing up this year, more so than other years, with engagements and baby photos—it’s kind of a lot sometimes. And the only thing that I could really share in a similar manner was a burrito.

Photos by Kristina Bakrevski (@kristinabaky).I also find engagement photos kind of silly in nature. Like, it’s no offense to my friends who do actual engagement photos. I’m obviously stoked for them, and these were all in good fun. But for myself, I just find it really odd, since it doesn’t capture the actual proposal itself and it is not the wedding. It’s just these fake photos that they paid for. I just don’t get it, personally.

What exactly was in the burrito? It actually is my favorite burrito. It had carne asada and it was California-style, so it had french fries and avocado [as well as] refried beans, rice, cilantro, and onion. It’s from Taqueria La Cumbre. I live here in the Mission and there are many [taquerias] to choose from, but this one hits the spot for me.

No sour cream or cheese? No, that’s how I request it. In my experience, this is how I have personally perfected the burrito over years of experimenting with the endless choices and menus.

Did you tell the taqueria owner about your wedding plans for the burrito when you ordered it? Yeah, they cooked the meat just right, too. Because after all, it’s what on the inside that counts. The meat [cuts] were so big and they made it just right. When he saw the story published, he offered to throw me a wedding party afterwards. He also joked around that I should have asked for his burrito’s hand in marriage first.

You’ve mentioned that you’d want a Boyz II Men track for your wedding song. What’s your special connection to “I’ll Make Love to You”? I would totally make love to that song, that’s all. If not them, then it would be JoJo’s “All My Life.”

Where did you live before you came to San Francisco? I lived in New York.

Mexican food in New York famously sucks. How does it feel to be in the Mecca of Mexican food now? It’s been delicious. When I first moved out here, I was very sad and depressed because I just missed good East Coast pizza, especially New York pizza. And it’s hard to find—the places that do have it [here] are very scarce, and they’re on opposite sides of the city and they’re not open late. So I started asking, what is open late? I found myself surrounded by just rows of Mexican places, and I’ve eaten at all of them. I never realized just how much I love Mexican food.

Back on the East Coast, all I knew about Mexican food—and this isn’t even Mexican—is Chipotle. So it wasn’t until I moved out here that I realized, Oh, this is a burrito.

What would you serve for dinner at a human-burrito wedding? Definitely chips and guac and salsa. Margaritas. Just a waterfall fountain of margaritas.

And what kind of cake? It would have to be a layered quesadilla cake. A giant cake, but inside is different layers of quesadillas.

Has anyone accused your project of hijacking the recent gay marriage decision by the Supreme Court? After all, you hashtagged your photos #lovewins. No one’s gone down that route. I was a little nervous … it’s just gone skyrocketing-viral. And just now a friend of mine from Sweden emailed me … and forwarded me this link and I saw the translations [of the stories about my photos] … and I was super-nervous that all these trolls were going to be like, “This guy has no life.” And instead it’s just like, “Man, I like burritos just like this guy!” Everyone’s really come together on this ridiculous photo series.

Did you end up eating your burrito bride? Uh, yeah.

I was with my photographer Kristina and we tried our best to shoot all the San Francisco landmarks—we did it over two days. But running around the city for that long and holding your favorite burrito? I had to eat it. And then we got a second one.

Thanks for speaking with me, David.