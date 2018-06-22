We Stan Real Estate Agent/Viral Sensation Veronica Recinos

Veronica Recinos is one hell of a real estate agent. After posting a commercial that includes wine throwing and a cutthroat attitude like no other, she became a true internet darling. During Thursday’s episode of Desus & Mero, the VICELAND hosts talked about Recinos’s intense videos, as well as her very unique mother/daughter lingerie line.

You can watch the latest episode of Desus & Mero for free online now, and be sure to catch new episodes weeknights at 11 PM on VICELAND.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.