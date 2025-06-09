“We Still Have No Idea What Just Happened”: Heaven Shall Burn Cancel Show Mid-Performance, Vocalist Taken to Hospital

German metal band Heaven Shall Burn found themselves in a rare situation this past weekend, when they had to stop a show mid-performance due to health concerns for their vocalist.

On Saturday, June 7, the band was set to take the stage at the Rock am Ring festival in their home country, but no sooner had they started than they had to stop. After just one song, Heaven Shall Burn frontman Marcus Bischoff walked off stage due to an apparent neck injury, according to Lambgoat.

While he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, the band issued the following statement:

“We still have no idea what just happened and we really want to tell you honestly what we know so far and what the current situation looks like. We had to cancel our performance at Rock am Ring after only one song because our singer Marcus sustained a neck injury. He’s on his way to the hospital in these minutes to have things cleared up.

“It tears us apart and above all it really his heart to leave you there after the big rain and the clearing evening sky. It was all set for a mega explosion of energy. Everything went optimally, Marcus did not have the slightest problems during the warm-up. We have never experienced anything like this and are devastated. But we are also absolutely blown away by your support, your understanding and your solidarity, which immediately catch and surround us in this situation.

“To the people in front of the stage of whom no one has even moaned at all, who instead encourage us with speeches, we would prefer to fall on the necks of each and every one individually. We cry with sadness, but also with now bitterly experienced happiness to have such fans and supporters. We will contact you as soon as there is something new.”

The following day, Bischoff issued his own statement, explaining that his injury was apparently due to an “infection.”

“As promised, I want to give an update on the situation. I was in the hospital last night and had a specialist examine me. Apparently, I’ve picked up an unnoticed infection,” he said. “Unfortunately, this means we have to cancel our show today at the Metalfest in Pilsen and also the upcoming show with In Flames in Ljubljana next Tuesday.”

“This honestly hurts our hearts, and we will definitely be back as soon as possible,” Bischoff added. “Yet, giving up is not an option! I hope I will be back with positive news very soon!”

As a result of Bischoff’s injury, Heaven Shall Burn has been forced to cancel a couple of other shows. In a more recent social media update (seen above), Bischoff assured fans the band would be back “soon.”