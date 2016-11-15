We Survived Skeletism, Rogue Salamanders, and Flatulence in ‘Dungeon World’

I had never in my life played a tabletop roleplaying game before I had the honor of portraying “Gozier,” a farty medieval Boston fighter, in Dungeon World during Waypoint’s 72-hour livestream.

But our fearless GM (and Dungeon World co-designer), Adam Koebel led myself, Dagolier the keytar bard (Patrick Klepek), Shale Prominence the closeted skeleton (Austin Walker), and Slippy the homicidal lizard girl (Danika Harrod) to great things. It was the first time for most of us, and I think we may have had illegal amounts of fun tackling imaginary obstacles and learning a little (or a lot) about each other along the way.

Watch the full video here, and join us for the greatest adventure of a lifetime.

