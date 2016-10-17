We Talk About A Possible Voice Actor Strike, ‘Red Dead Redemption’ Sequel On VICE Gaming’s New Podcast

It’s not often that video game news breaks over the weekend, but with Rockstar teasing a new

Videos by VICE

g

ame and reports of high-profile voice actors in games possibly striking later this week, there’s plenty to discuss on VICE Gaming’s New Podcast.

Over the course of an hour, Austin and I also go over the missed storytelling opportunities in Gears of War 4, wonder what tempted Austin into playing The Elder Scrolls Online for several hours this weekend, and answer a listener question about the constant delays for big-budget games.

You can listen to the podcast through the embedded player below…

… or you can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher.

If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps us out.

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Make sure to swing back to VICE Gaming on Friday for the next episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast!

Follow Patrick Klepek on Twitter.