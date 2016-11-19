We Talk About Getting Sucked into an ARG and ‘Pokemon’ Escapism on Waypoint Radio

The world still turns, the sun still rises, and we’re still podcasting. In fact, games are so busy right now that we’re having to push discussions back because there’s just so much going on.

If you’re looking for us to dig into Dishonored 2, that’ll have to wait until Monday (sorry!), but on this week’s podcast, editor-in-chief Austin Walker, myself, and Managing Editor Danielle Riendeau discuss how we became active participants in the Frog Fractions 2 ARG (we think, anyway), using Pokémon Sun and Moon to relax, and, of course, something brand-new from The Question Bucket.

Videos by VICE

You can listen to the podcast through the embedded player below…

… or you can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher.

If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps us out.

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Make sure to swing back to Waypoint on Monday for the next episode.