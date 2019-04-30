We Talk Hideo Kojima, ‘Imperator: Rome,’ and Riot Games on Waypoint Radio

Today’s podcast starts off course and then, somehow, takes an even more unexpected turn. Natalie brings us a live update fresh from her 6:30 AM showing of Avengers: Endgame and last week’s Tribeca Film Festival Death Stranding panel. Rob whisks us way to the ancient world with Imperator: Rome. Then Austin and Patrick pause the podcast so that they can report a breaking story: the news that employees at Riot Games are threatening to walk out in protest of recently reported policies at the League of Legends developer. With that handled, the podcast returns for discussion of organized labor, classic gaming guilds, and, of course, everyone’s favorite soda.

Discussed: Avengers: Endgame (No Spoilers, don’t worry), Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Death Stranding, Imperator: Rome, Riot Games, League of Legends

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!