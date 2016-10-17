We Talk More ‘Mafia III’ And ‘Gears of War 4’ On VICE Gaming’s New Podcast

With the VICE Gaming team hurriedly working behind-the-scenes on a bunch of secret stuff, stuff you’ll learn about soon, we still found time to record another Friday podcast. And in a surprise twist, someone found a table Austin Walker to record on this week. When you’ve got a nice table to put your laptop and microphone on, you know it’s gonna be a good podcast.



This week, Austin and Patrick consider what Gears of War 4 might suggest about the future of Xbox hardware, use Mafia III to consider how open worlds can help (and hurt) storytelling, wonder why Oculus has put Palmer Luckey into hiding, and turn to The Question Bucket to discuss whether gaming fans (and media) spend too much time on topics that don’t impact the vast majority of people who play games.

