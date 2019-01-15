We Talk Old Games and New Recording Studios in Today’s Waypoint Radio

With Lobby 1 in the rearview mirror, team Waypoint heads to a brand new space to podcast: the control room! That’s right, friends, we now podcast with a dizzying variety of screens and buttons around us to dazzle the mind and stimulate the imagination. This week, Patrick is playing New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Natalie and Danielle are into a very cute adventure-platformer with… deep state conspiracy theories… Pikuniku, and a bunch of us have fun AGDQ stories. Natalie also has a bunch of Kingdom Hearts opinions to share, and there is a nice, deep dive into the question bucket focused on how to break into games journalism if you only have access to older games.

Discussed: New Super Mario bros U. Deluxe, Pikuniku, Prey: Mooncrash, Bloodborne, Kaizo Mario, AGDQ, Kingdom Hearts

