We Talk Race and ‘No Man’s Sky’ Advertising During the Latest Episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast

We promised another episode of VICE Gaming’s still-untitled new podcast, and here it is! As the weekend approaches, we spent an hour discussing Austin Walker’s interview with Mafia III‘s senior writer where they went in-depth on why race and racism feature prominently in the game. We also discuss the rumors that No Man’s Sky has been reported to a European advertising authority for misleading marketing, and introduce our newest feature…The Question Bucket!



VICE Gaming’s New Podcast can be streamed above, but you can also subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. Oh, and please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes, as it’s the best way to help new people stumble across it!

In the future, our hope is to deliver new installments earlier in the day, but technical difficulties proved quite an obstacle this week. Plans are also in the works to have future episodes broadcast live, but that’ll take a little bit of time. I mean, heck, we still haven’t even figured out a name…any ideas?!

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to with the subject line: “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of them, but rest assured, we’ll definitely be reading them.

See you on Monday!

