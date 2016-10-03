We Talk Streaming’s Future and VR Violence In the Latest Episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast

Another Monday, another podcast. Austin Walker hunkered into the bunker for an hour of conversation about the perils of tweeting at brands, my decision to cancel a PlayStation VR pre-order, and if Twitch is the MySpace (orFacebook) of streaming. We also reached into the The Question Bucket, which got us thinking about why people give you looks for using handhelds in public, and if VR could cause another “violent game” scare.



You can listen to the new podcast through the embedded player below:

Videos by VICE

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker">​</span>

Alternatively, you can also subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher.

If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps us out.

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

See you on Friday!

Follow Patrick Klepek on Twitter.