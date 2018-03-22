We Talked To The Japanese Comedian Who Whips Tablecloths Off His Dick

I first came across Japanese comedian WES-P when a friend sent me a link to an Instagram post of him, along with the message, “it’s a video of a guy pulling a cloth from underneath plates and cups that are on top of his dick. He’s so good at it!”

It was an apt description and I was instantly intrigued. I went to WES-P’s YouTube page and was amazed to find video after video of him doing variations of the tablecloth dick trick. He’s used a vacuum, a paper shredder, even a motorized stuffed dog to whip a tablecloth off his penis, leaving the dishes that were perched on top of the cloth in tact.

Videos by VICE

It turns out the 30-year-old comedian, who lives in Tokyo, started performing the stunt last June and it took him about a month to get it right.

In one video, he uses a “water rocket” to pull a blue cloth underneath a saucer and cup filled with a yellow liquid off his penis. It spills over (hope it wasn’t scalding). But in the next video, he gets it right.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVY6UqgCchs

In another, he places the end of the tablecloth between his buttcheeks. The remainder of the cloth is covering a table that also has a wine glass filled with yellow liquid and a bowl on it. He squeezes his ass and whips around, pulling out the cloth, and somehow managing to not spill the glass or tip over the bowl.

Often he sports only a bowtie and the cloth, though you never actually see his dick. All the videos are set to One More Time by Daft Punk.



There’s no doubt WES-P is a man of a very, very specific talent, and I had a lot of questions for him. We could only communicate through Google translate over email though, so this interview is a bit brief, but insightful nonetheless:

VICE: Why did you start performing the tablecloth trick?

WES-P: In Japan, the performance of the tablecloth is famous. I tried trying to evolve it. Since I am a comedian in Japan, I am doing it to make everyone around the world smile.

How hard is it?

It is as difficult as life.

How many attempts do you have to do before you get it right in each video?

I have tried around 30 times.

What is the most difficult trick you’ve done?

Pulling the tablecloth with a fan, that video was difficult.

Do you ever get cold because you’re naked?

I got used to the cold, becoming naked too much.

Does it make you feel nervous to be naked on camera?

I feel that way.

How do people react to it?

“Oh My God!”

What do your family and friends think?

At first, there was a negative opinion, but now they are enjoying looking at it.

Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.