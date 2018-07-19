We Talked to the Queens From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ About Safe Sex

This July, we’re heating things up with Sex-Rated: The VICE Guide to Sex in India. Come with us as we dive deep into Indian sexuality, as well as cherry-pick some of the best videos and stories about sex from VICE around the world. Read more here.

Ahead of the season finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ a handful of queens from season ten sat down with VICE to talk about safe sex. Monét X Change, Yuhua Hamasaki, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Miz Cracker, the Vixen, and Monique Heart weighed in on using condoms, regularly getting tested, and the stigmas surrounding PrEP—a daily pill used to prevent HIV.

