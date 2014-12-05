We Texted Makonnen About His Grammy Nomination

You love Makonnen. We love Makonnen. Everybody loves Makonnen. And now, apparently, the Grammys love Makonnen. Today, the singer was nominated in the category for “Best Rap / Sung Collaboration” for his hit “Tuesday” featuring Drake. Fellow nominees in this category are the following: “Blak Majik” by Common featuring Jhené Aiko, “The Monster” by Eminem featuring Rihanna, “Studio” by ScHoolboy Q featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, and “Bound 2” by Kanye West and Charlie Wilson.

That’s right. Since July, this weird, bizarre, and beautiful singer has turned Tuesday into the best day of the week and got a Grammy nomination in the same category as Kanye West because of it. The crazy thing is that “Tuesday” isn’t even the best song on the EP. If you haven’t listened to it, do yourself a favor and get the entire iLoveMakonnen EP. But anyway, to see what he’s feeling like after the nomination, we texted him. This is what he had to say.

Same, dude. Same.