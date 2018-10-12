We Threw a Party for Trans Rights with Eris Drew, BBZ London and Charlie Craggs

Throughout this week, VICE and Stonewall have been calling on trans people and their allies to respond to the government’s consultation on the Gender Recognition Act. More info beneath but, needless to say, if you believe in trans rights, you should fill this in.

Last night, we took things IRL with an event at John the Unicorn bar in south London. People stopped by throughout the afternoon and night to respond to the GRA consultation and find out more about the fight for trans equality. Nail Transphobia founder and author Charlie Craggs was also on hand to provide manicures at her pop-up salon, and Old Blue Last Beer took care of refreshment.

Videos by VICE

Later on in the evening, Broadly UK Editor Zing Tsjeng hosted an insightful panel discussion with DJ Eris Drew, Naeem of BBZ London and Stonewall’s Robbie de Santos on the importance of legal self-identification for trans and non-binary people, and why reform of the GRA is so overdue. After that came DJ sets from Rabz of BBZ London, Jaye Ward and DJ Lang, as well as special guest Midland.

This wasn’t our only Recognise Me party, either. Earlier this week, VICE and Stonewall hosted another consultation-signing event for students at Central St Martins’ Platform Bar and Recognise Me campaign event packs have been sent to LGBTQ bars and student groups around the country, including Brighton LGBTQ+ Society.

Our Recognise Me campaign – headed up by Guest Editor Shon Faye – has so far explored the experience of people who transitioned young, running inclusive clubs and ways to be a trans ally.

Currently, the process of legally changing the gender you were assigned at birth is costly and medically intrusive – but we have the power to change this. The consultation form only takes ten minutes to fill out, and allows you to give your views on trans rights directly to the government. If you haven’t done so already, submit your response here.

With only a week left to respond to the consultation – and anti-trans messaging in the media reaching new levels of ugliness – now really is the time to organise and show up for trans equality.

VICE photographer Jake Lewis headed down to capture what went on.

From left to right, DJ Eris Drew, Naeem of BBZ London and Stonewall’s Robbie de Santos