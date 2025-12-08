We Tried Amigos, the THC Drink That Somehow Snuck Into Our Rotation

As someone who has been alcohol-free for the past year, I’m always on the lookout for the best THC drinks. Cann has been my go-to when I need something on the chill side, while Cycling Frog has been my other favorite option for something a bit stronger. However, a new THC drink has become an instant favorite of mine: Amigos.

The classic, two-toned, no-frills design struck me; it didn’t look conspicuous and ended up becoming a new THC go-to.

Here’s why Amigos stands out among other popular, competing brands of THC drinks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO DIG: Best THC Drinks of 2025: Weed-Infused Seltzers, Tonics, and Cocktails That Hit Just Right

A DELIGHTFUL, NOSTALGIC FLAVOR

The first Amigos flavor tried was the pineapple soda. Within the first sip, I was taken back to my childhood, drinking pineapple Fanta—a soda I loved, but hadn’t had in over a decade. It felt so comforting, in a way that THC drinks rarely are. It also reminded me of Materva, a Cuban yerba mate soda I grew up drinking, crafted in Miami, where Amigos is made as well. Other THC drink brands I’ve tried recently have a medicinal or earthy aftertaste, so it’s always a plus when a beverage doesn’t taste like flower.

After enjoying the pineapple flavor, I wanted to see if the strawberry soda was just as good. Thankfully, it was—if not even better. It reminded me of artisanal soda, with the strawberry flavor tasting natural instead of artificially sweetened. That’s because Amigos actually uses real fruit juice, which makes it taste much better than other leading brands. It’s 120 calories, which is about the same as a regular-sized can of soda, but that extra sugar is worth it here.

Amigos (Credit: Amigos)

A CHILL HIGH, NO MATTER THE DOSAGE

Because it tastes like soda, I had to remember to pace myself, as both the pineapple and strawberry sodas are 50 mg. My tolerance fluctuates according to the brand, and my usual sweet spot is 10 mg. The Amigos soda cans are 16 oz, so I started with half to see how it would feel. They are made with hemp-derived THC, containing less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC. Amigos is fast-acting, making me feel a full-body chill within the first 20 minutes or so. After waiting an hour, I drank the whole thing. Even though it was 50 mg, which is labeled as a “mega dose,” the soda gave me a chill high—the type where I can relax and watch trashy reality TV without being reminded of deep-rooted trauma. Score! For those who aren’t used to such a high dosage, Amigos also offers a selection of tropical, cocktail-inspired flavors at 10 mg: Watermelon Mojito, Key Lime Margarita, and Cherry Limeade.

It’s the perfect THC drink when you’re looking for something on the stronger side but don’t want to sacrifice taste.

WHERE TO BUY AMIGOS

Amigos is available nationwide and select online retailers, like Tillmans Tranquils. You can find a location near you that carries it on its site.

The sodas retail for $13.99, and four-packs are available for $39.99.

For those who aren’t used to such a high dosage, Amigos also offers a selection of tropical, cocktail-inspired flavors at 10 mg: Watermelon Mojito, Key Lime Margarita, and Cherry Limeade.

TAKE YOUR PICK OF AMIGOS