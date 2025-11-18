Hot Date, Hotter Deals: Get Up to 65% Off Select We-Vibe Sex Toys for Cyber Week

Black Friday is starting to look less like a shopping “day” and more like a weeks-long foreplay session, and We-Vibe is very much in the mood. From November 10 through December 8, the brand’s Black Friday Sale is live with up to 65% off select toys, bundles, and calendars, which is basically an invitation to upgrade your nightstand, spoil a partner, or finally replace the vibrator that sounds like a dying lawnmower.

If you’re not already familiar, We-Vibe is one of the big names in premium pleasure tech, known for couples’ toys that can be controlled from across the room or across the world, plus app-connected vibrators that let you sync patterns, play with intensity, and generally turn your phone into a remote for horniness. Their toys are designed for real bodies and real connection, with body-safe materials, waterproof builds, and discreet shipping that does not scream “hi, it’s my sex life” on the box.

The full Black Friday lineup includes bestsellers, newer toys, and some frankly dangerous-to-your-wallet advent calendars, but if you’re overwhelmed by options, start here. Below are five standout picks from the sale, whether you are shopping for solo play, long-distance mischief, or a toy you can actually keep in during sex.

We-Vibe Chorus

Chorus is We-Vibe’s ultra-fancy couples vibrator, worn during penetrative sex so both partners feel the vibrations at once. It has an adjustable C-shape that targets the clitoris and G-spot, and it stays put while you move, so you can actually enjoy the moment. The real party trick, though, is its touch-sensitive controls and app connectivity, so you or a partner can change patterns and intensity with a squeeze or a swipe, whether you’re on the couch together or on totally different continents.

We-Vibe Melt 2

Melt 2 is the one to beat. It uses Pleasure Air–style technology to surround the clitoris with gentle suction and pulses, which can feel more like a tongue or mouth than a traditional vibrator, and it’s slim enough to slide between bodies during partner sex. There are multiple intensity levels to choose from, plus Smart Silence for more discreet sessions, and you can hook it up to the We-Vibe app when you want a partner to take the wheel.

We-Vibe Tango X

Tango X is the classic “how is something this small doing all of that?” bullet. It’s a compact vibe with deep, rumbly vibrations and multiple modes, designed for precise clitoral stimulation or wherever else you like direct pressure. The waterproof build and USB charging make it easy to toss in a travel bag or keep in your shower caddy, and there is a travel lock so it does not start buzzing in your tote the second you board a plane.

We-Vibe Nova 2

Most rabbit vibrators either nail the G-spot or the clitoris, not both, but Nova 2 is built so the external arm keeps consistent contact as you move. Inside, you get deep vibrations for internal stimulation; outside, a flexible clitoral arm that follows your body instead of bouncing away the second you change position. It is also app-enabled, so you can customize patterns or let a partner play DJ.

We-Vibe Sync 2

Sync 2 is the follow-up to We-Vibe’s best-selling couples vibrator, designed to be worn during sex with an adjustable fit that targets both the G-spot and clitoris at once. The slim C-shape nestles between bodies and stays put through position changes, and you can control it via the app or built-in intensity settings if you are more of a “press the button and go” person. It is waterproof, made from silky body-safe silicone, and has multiple vibration levels, which makes it a smart pick for couples who want to make “just regular sex” feel a lot less regular.

Whether you are panic-shopping for a partner, building a personal toy starter pack, or just emotionally rebranding Black Friday as “horny equipment upgrade season,” We-Vibe’s Black Friday sale is a solid excuse to finally get something that fits your actual sex life.