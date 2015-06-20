Prom Bitches

In New York City, there’s a social scene for just about every hobby imaginable—the world of dog couture being no exception. Owning closets full of beautiful clothing and paws that sport fresh manicures, these dogs are just like the rest of us city dwellers, except their lives are way more glamorous. With a social calendar of birthday “pawties,” dog beauty pageants, and fashion shows, it should come as no surprise that once a year this group of dogs and their owners gather to celebrate the annual Puppy Prom hosted by Pups on the Runway. Donning prom gowns and tiaras, the dogs and owners take part in lip synch battles, dance to radio hits alongside their owners, and compete in front of a panel of New York beauty pageant queens for the title of Prom King and Prom Queen. It’s all for a good cause, of course. The proceeds go to benefit Positive Tails, a Brooklyn-based non-profit that works to improve animal welfare in New York City.

Scroll through Amy Lombard’s photos of this year’s Puppy Prom below. But be warned, they will probably make you feel like your own dog is a basic bitch.