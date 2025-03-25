wearing-socks-to-sleep-is-beneficial-torture

The idea of sleeping with socks on is a revolting one to many, but keeping your feet warm may help you sleep more soundly.

Michelle Drerup, the director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Cleveland Clinic, explained that even though a cool room is ideal for sleep, it’s important to keep your feet toasty.

“It sounds counterintuitive, I know, but by wearing socks to bed and warming your feet, you may actually lower your core body temperature and fall asleep faster,” Drerup told CNN.

As nighttime approaches, an adult’s core temperature begins to drop by one to two degrees to prepare the body for sleep. This happens by widening the blood vessels in the hands and feet, which increases heat loss through the skin. As the skin gets warm, the body’s core cools off.

“By making your feet warmer, you’re opening up blood vessels to help cool down the rest of the body,” Drerup said. “So increasing the blood circulation to your feet results in a lower core temperature.”

Another way to achieve a similar result is by taking a warm shower before bed.

“If I’m slightly increasing my core body temperature a bit just before bedtime, then there’s a bigger drop as it lowers, and that potentially helps with feeling sleepy,” Drerup said.

What Other Experts Say About wearing socks to sleep

Drerup’s tips aren’t just personal opinion. According to Sleep Doctor, one study found that young men wearing socks fell asleep nearly eight minutes faster, slept 32 minutes longer, and woke up more than seven times less often than those not wearing socks.

In another study, adults fell asleep faster when wearing socks, either on their own or after a warm foot bath, the outlet reported.

Many adults are on to the socks-to-bed trick. The Better Sleep Council reported that 32 percent of adults wear socks to bed a few times a week or more.

Meanwhile, to stay cool at night, experts recommend keeping the temperature between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, with the sweet spot right in the middle of that range.



