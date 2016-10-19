Weaves Break Down And Buck Up For New Video “Shithole”

Image via VEVO
Toronto’s garage pop Weaves are having a busy and incredible 2016. With the release of their excellent self-titled debut back in the spring, the band are already in the midst of a fall tour with fellow critically acclaimed artist, Mitski, about to join in on the fun. Nevertheless, Weaves found time to make a video for their next single, “Shithole.” The darkly pop track features lead singer Jasmyn Burke center frame with a variety different looks including wigs, extreme make-up, zip-up hair, and more. Directed by Doomsquad’s Trevor Blumas, the video is seemingly playful but ultimately a jarring look at Burke’s physical and public grapple with her sense of self.
“Visually it depicts the build up and break down of myself through the different looks,” says Burke in a press release for the video. “I wrote the song when I was living in a shitty place and was feeling kind of down, but the mysterious thing is I have no recollection of writing it. I found it on my computer one day and had thought I must have sent it to Morgan but I hadn’t. So we essentially did the demo the day after I re-discovered the track and were playing it live soon after.”
The band embark on their tour with Mitski starting Nov. 3 in Toronto. Watch the video and check out their tour dates below:
Tour Dates
11/03 Toronto, ON, Mod Club % #
11/04 Detroit, MI, Magic Bag % #
11/05 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall % #
11/06 St. Louis, MI, Off Broadway % #
11/07 Louisville, KY, Kaiju #
11/10 Athens, GA, 40 Watt % #
11/11 Orlando, FL, Back Booth % #
11/12 Miami, FL, Gramps % #
11/13 Jacksonville, FL, Jack Rabbits % #
11/15 Asheville, FL, Grey Eagle % #
11/16 Durham, NC, Motorco % #
11/17 Charlottesville, FL, Southern Café % #
11/18 Washington, DC, Black Cat % #
11/19 Philadelphia, PA, First Unitarian Church % #
11/20 Brooklyn, NY, Baby’s All Right #
11/21 New York, NY, Webster Hall % #
% w/ Mitski
# w/ Fear of Men