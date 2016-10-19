Weaves Break Down And Buck Up For New Video “Shithole”

Image via VEVO



Toronto’s garage pop Weaves are having a busy and incredible 2016. With the release of their excellent self-titled debut back in the spring, the band are already in the midst of a fall tour with fellow critically acclaimed artist, Mitski, about to join in on the fun. Nevertheless, Weaves found time to make a video for their next single, “Shithole.” The darkly pop track features lead singer Jasmyn Burke center frame with a variety different looks including wigs, extreme make-up, zip-up hair, and more. Directed by Doomsquad’s Trevor Blumas, the video is seemingly playful but ultimately a jarring look at Burke’s physical and public grapple with her sense of self.

​“Visually it depicts the build up and break down of myself through the different looks,” says Burke in a press release for the video. “I wrote the song when I was living in a shitty place and was feeling kind of down, but the mysterious thing is I have no recollection of writing it. I found it on my computer one day and had thought I must have sent it to Morgan but I hadn’t. So we essentially did the demo the day after I re-discovered the track and were playing it live soon after.”

The band embark on their tour with Mitski starting Nov. 3 in Toronto. Watch the video and check out their tour dates below:

​Tour Dates

11/03 Toronto, ON, Mod Club % #

11/04 Detroit, MI, Magic Bag % #

11/05 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall % #

11/06 St. Louis, MI, Off Broadway % #

11/07 Louisville, KY, Kaiju #

11/10 Athens, GA, 40 Watt % #

11/11 Orlando, FL, Back Booth % #

11/12 Miami, FL, Gramps % #

11/13 Jacksonville, FL, Jack Rabbits % #

11/15 Asheville, FL, Grey Eagle % #

11/16 Durham, NC, Motorco % #

11/17 Charlottesville, FL, Southern Café % #

11/18 Washington, DC, Black Cat % #

11/19 Philadelphia, PA, First Unitarian Church % #

11/20 Brooklyn, NY, Baby’s All Right #

11/21 New York, NY, Webster Hall % #



% w/ Mitski

# w/ Fear of Men