‘Webfishing’ Has an Urban Legend: How ‘Grincher’ Instills Fear Into the Hearts of Many

Let’s set the scene, shall we? You pop open Webfishing, seated at the lake in your private lobby. Your invitation is set to “Friends Only”, and you see that someone has joined your lobby. Is it your fishing buddy that you’ve been waiting for? No, it’s someone else. Someone by the name… Grincher. They say nothing, you try to boot them, and they won’t leave. It’s like the world’s worst cryptid, except this one can corrupt your saved data.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Honestly? Heck the Grincher, Yo.

Griefers love to ruin things for everybody, even in a peaceful place like Webfishing. The idea of your saved data being corrupted by someone named Grincher is terrible enough, but there are even more creeps you need to keep your eyes peeled for.

Videos by VICE

The worst part of this whole thing? Even if you try to kick ‘Grincher’ from your lobby, he can’t be removed. The only thing you can do is exit the game fully to avoid anything happening to your saved data. I would strongly suggest Alt+F4’ing out of the game if he appears just as a preventive measure.

To all those that play webfishing. PLEASE READ. pic.twitter.com/vq3llmWQgj — Lyssa VT🖤✨ (@MerciLysss) November 24, 2024

While ‘Grincher’ may be terrifying enough as an Urban Legend, ‘Air Traffic Controller’ is even more horrifying. They’ll join your lobby, and start doxxing you by mentioning the closest airport to your location. For those that are streaming, this could be something terrifying; but the fact that someone can get our locations so easily is even more disturbing.

If any of the following people join your Webfishing lobby, I would suggest leaving the lobby and blocking them as soon as possible.

Grincher

b11′

yonestar

Air Traffic Control

Honestly? You should just be smart and block these particular folks before you even jump into Webfishing again. Better to be safe than sorry, right?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

What Do People Get out of Griefing in Games Like ‘Webfishing’?

It’s like screaming out into the void. What does someone like ‘Grincher’ get from griefing in an otherwise peaceful game like Webfishing? Why would someone go out of their way to ruin a game like this for countless other players? And doxxing people for no reason by giving away the location of airports near them? Who does that kind of stuff?

At this point, a quick scroll through the lobbies will show a few “heck the Grincher” rooms, if not featuring more risque language. Many people are aware of what this person can do to their games. Many more aren’t, and that’s why I’m hoping to spread awareness about this situation.

As someone who has encountered the Grincher but didn’t feel their wraith, it’s honestly creepy. Having someone join a private lobby, only to not say a word before leaving feels bad. You don’t know what they’re doing in the background, and I would suggest you don’t find out.