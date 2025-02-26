Weed Chef Unika Noiel Gave Us the Ultimate ‘Get High’ Playlist

There is nothing quite like music and weed to lift your day. The only thing that could make it better is a nice hot plate of amazing food. Well, that’s where Seattle-based cannabis chef Unika Noiel has perfected life. She has a knack for knowing the best of all three. She’s a connoisseur of music, pot, and delicious foods that stick to your ribs (and go viral).

Well, we asked Chef Noiel for a favor. We wanted to know her top 10 songs for getting high. The top tracks she puts on if she’s smoking a bowl or smoking a rack of ribs. And being the generous soul that she is, Chef Noiel obliged.

Here are the Luvn Kitchen mastermind’s favorite songs to play (and why) as the munchies kick in.

“Jet Fuel” by Mac Miller

The vibe of this song feels like you’re about to take off. Once you reach cruising altitude, this line hits different: Woke up this morning with a bright idea / Maybe I can exist forever right here. *Chef’s kiss*

“Red Room” by Hiatus Kaiyote

A funky bassline and lyrics that remind me of how it feels to be gone off edibles: It feels like I’m inside my eyelids / And I don’t wanna be / Anywhere else but here.

“Sicily Box” by Venna

Sometimes you just need some good, flowy instrumentals.

“Burn One” by Lorine Chia

The first time I heard this song was in a restaurant and I could not wait to get in the car and learn all the words. You know that strain that makes you feel a little sassy? Fuel it with this: There’s a blunt, I keep one rolled / shades on with my eyes low…

“Song 32” by Noname

There’s nothing like good wordplay when I’m in the zone, and this one makes me wanna Harlem Shake-it-up to the line: if you smoking dope, than your shorty can come too…

“You Never Visit Me” by Masego

When the CBD hits and my spine gets loose, this song gets my best shoulder work (or kitchen floor sock-slide if I’m home alone…). It’s just hard not to move to it: Home’s where the heart is / House Party / Get it started / invite only…

“Hair Down” by SiR

The wavy, melty sound of this song feels like a long exhale. Though I would never recommend literally “smoking marijuana ‘til I wake up.” SiR, that’s a fire hazard!

“90 Proof” by Smino

This song gets straight to the point: Take a break and roll this sticky / let’s get HIIII-IIGH! It sounds especially good when you’re riding shotgun on a sunny day, with the windows down…

“Smoke Break-Dance” by Mick Jenkins

The baseline sounds like succumbing to couch-lock feels. And definitely like you’ll need to find out the name of that strain. Tomorrow. And I Keep Rolling Up…

“3:AM” by Rapsody

Good cannabis and good company can lead to all sorts of late nights and early mornings, and the warmth of this song reminds me of the best of those. And for that, I’ll always love you.