Mystery Ad Campaign Floods Kentucky Mail with Weed Coupons

Some people in Kentucky were in for a surprise when they went to check their mailboxes. We’re all used to getting inundated with junk mail nowadays, but what some people discovered had them wondering what the heck was going on.

Upon opening their mail, they discovered coupons for weed. The only catch? Marijuana is not legalized in the Bluegrass State, neither medically nor recreationally.

Videos by VICE

That raised a ton of red flags for locals in Covington and other nearby areas in northern Kentucky. I can only assume some people thought this was a sting operation. I know I would have chucked those coupons out immediately, which is what many people did according to WLWT 5.

The dispensary behind the promotions was Queen City Cannabis, which is located in not-too-far Ohio. The deal was for 20% off.

wlwt 5

It’s not too far—but Kentucky locals still cannot legally transport nor carry the drugs across state lines.

“If we were to have probable cause to pull you over while you’re in Kentucky and you did have, whether it’s medical or recreational, you are in possession of marijuana. That’s not legal in Kentucky,” attorney Steve Franzen told the local NBC affiliate.

Advertising a marijuana dispensary in Ohio to Kentucky residents probably isn’t legal either. In Ohio, all promotional materials related to cannabis have to be pre-approved by the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy first—and it’s hard to imagine they’d allow advertising in a nearby state that hasn’t legalized marijuana. Even if it was legal in Kentucky, since marijuana remains federally illegal, advertising across state lines might violate federal law.

No word yet on how this latest snafu happened in the first place. Perhaps it will lead to new legislation on the do’s and dont’s of marketing by mail and the legality of doing so over state lines.