Weed-Infused Foie Gras Is the Most Decadent Thing You’ll Ever Eat

In the history of decadent cuisine, eating foie gras ranks right up there with eating ortolan (a tiny passerine bird that’s drowned in Armagnac and consumed by diners who attempt to hide their shame from God by placing napkins over their heads). Gilded jerky comes close, too.

Expensive and entirely unnecessary, all of them—but also uniquely delicious.

One of the classic preparations of foie gras is pâté: a lobe of practically pure bird fat blended with Sauternes and cream, blitzed into a dense paste of savory, meaty butter.

In our series Bong Appetit, we kick that up yet another notch with the folks at THCheese by adding our dear friend cannabis. As our intrepid host Abdullah Saeed nearly slurs, “We’ve come a long way from weed brownies.”

Now, this ain’t just some weeknight meal. Not only will you need to get your gluttonous hands on a lobe of foie, you’ll also require some food-grade glycerine and an ounce of sticky icky.

From there, it’s an easy if time-consuming process: Decarb your weed (30 minutes), infuse the glycerin with it (three hours), and blend that with your luscious liver, confit garlic and shallots, cream, dessert wine, and some other goodies (30 seconds).

Eat the terrine with toast points and cheer your stupidly decadent lifestyle, you champion.