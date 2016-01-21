Weed-Infused Foie Gras Pâté Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

for the Infused Glycerin Tincture:

1 quart|946 ml organic food-grade glycerin

1 ounce|30 grams cannabis

Videos by VICE

for the pâté:

1 pound|454 grams foie gras lobe, separated into 2-inch pieces

¼ cup garlic confit

¼ cup shallot confit

½ cup|120 ml Sauternes

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons Infused Glycerin Tincture

4 ½ sheets of bloomed gelatin

for serving:

toast points

a bottle of Sauternes

Directions

For the Infused Glycerin Tincture, heat your oven to roughly 230°F. To decarboxylate your plant material, place on baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Heat a slow cooker and add the glycerin. Add a splash of water to compensate for any evaporation. Add plant material and stir. Cover and cook for 3 hours. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and cheesecloth to remove plant material. For the pâté, combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until texture is smooth and buttery. Serve with toast points and a glass of Sauternes.

From Bong Appetit: THCheese

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.