Weed-Infused Foie Gras Pâté Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 4 hours
Ingredients
for the Infused Glycerin Tincture:
1 quart|946 ml organic food-grade glycerin
1 ounce|30 grams cannabis
for the pâté:
1 pound|454 grams foie gras lobe, separated into 2-inch pieces
¼ cup garlic confit
¼ cup shallot confit
½ cup|120 ml Sauternes
1 cup|237 ml heavy cream
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons Infused Glycerin Tincture
4 ½ sheets of bloomed gelatin
for serving:
toast points
a bottle of Sauternes
Directions
- For the Infused Glycerin Tincture, heat your oven to roughly 230°F. To decarboxylate your plant material, place on baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
- Heat a slow cooker and add the glycerin. Add a splash of water to compensate for any evaporation. Add plant material and stir. Cover and cook for 3 hours. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and cheesecloth to remove plant material.
- For the pâté, combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until texture is smooth and buttery. Serve with toast points and a glass of Sauternes.
