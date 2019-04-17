Weed-Infused Lobster Curry Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons infused or regular coconut oil
12 ounces|337 grams lobster meat
1 teaspoon Jamaican curry powder
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon granulated onion
pinch cayenne pepper
½ cup|125 ml coconut milk
¼ cup|60 ml chicken broth
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
Melt the coconut milk in a large skillet over medium. Add the lobster and cook slightly, 2 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and garlic, then add the granulated onion, and cayenne. Stir in the coconut milk and chicken broth and reduce slightly, about 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt and serve.
