Weed-Infused Lobster Curry Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons infused or regular coconut oil

12 ounces|337 grams lobster meat

1 teaspoon Jamaican curry powder

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon granulated onion

pinch cayenne pepper

½ cup|125 ml coconut milk

¼ cup|60 ml chicken broth

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Melt the coconut milk in a large skillet over medium. Add the lobster and cook slightly, 2 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and garlic, then add the granulated onion, and cayenne. Stir in the coconut milk and chicken broth and reduce slightly, about 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt and serve.

